Severe waterlogging in Mumbai, rail tracks inundated as heavy rain continues

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in many parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning as the city continued to witness heavy rain, with a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department. Visuals showed severe waterlogging in Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas. (Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

Apart from streets and localities, railway tracks were also filled with water in Dadar and Bandra stations after incessant rain continued from last night.

Intense rainfall was recorded across the western and eastern suburbs in Mumbai between 1 am and 4 am. In the western suburbs, Marol Fire Station recorded the highest rainfall at 207 mm, followed closely by Nariyalwadi School in Santacruz with 202 mm.

In the eastern suburbs, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar experienced significant downpours, with Tagore Nagar Municipal School recording 196 mm and the nearby Building Proposal Office at 195 mm of rainfall.

Visuals showed severe waterlogging in Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas. People in Vashi were seen wading through knee-deep water with umbrellas. Popular places in the city, including Kings Circle and Gandhi Market, were also seen submerged in water.

Water entered the Subways across the city, including in the Andheri Subway and the Milan Subway, after rainfall, making

People were seen dragging vehicles through water around the SCLR Bridge on Saturday.

Due to the low-pressure areas being formed in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is likely to persist over Maharashtra for the next few days. For today, IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall at many places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Maharashtra. The temperature today is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius during the day and 24 degrees Celsius at night.

Intense rain spells have continued in the city since Friday, after which initially an orange alert was issued, which was later changed to a red alert. Seeing the heavy rain forecast, BMC has advised citizens to avoid going outdoors unless required.