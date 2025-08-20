Mumbai rain mayhem: IMD issues ‘red alert’; local trains affected, Mumbai University exam postponed | 10 updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of very heavy rain for Mumbai for Wednesday, August 20, a day after another spell of downpour battered the Maharashtra capital for the fifth consecutive, paralysing life with flooding, suspended trains, flight diversions and evacuation drives in low-lying areas. A train moves on submerged railway tracks after heavy rains in Mumbai on August 19.(REUTERS)

As many as 782 passengers were rescued on Tuesday evening after two overcrowded Monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai, leading to panic and frantic rescue efforts. More than a dozen passengers complained of suffocation with a couple of them reportedly fainting as electricity and air-conditioning shut down, though only one passenger had to be hospitalised and her condition was said to be stable.

Also Follow | Mumbai rain live updates

The Mithi River swelled dangerously close to the danger mark, while the IMD predicted that the intensity of rainfall in the metropolis would go down from Thursday.

Meanwhile, the University of Mumbai postponed all examinations scheduled for Wednesday.

Mumbai rain: Here are 10 updates