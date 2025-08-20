Mumbai rain live updates: IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisories, say flights may get affected

Aug 20, 2025 7:08 AM IST

Mumbai rain live updates: Airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet issued travel advisories on Wednesday morning as heavy rain is expected to hit Mumbai for yet another consecutive day.

“While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in #Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations,” IndiGo said in post on X. It also urged passengers to leave a bit early to catch their flights due to likelihood of waterlogging and slow-moving traffic.

“Due to Bad Weather (Heavy Rainfall) at Mumbai (BOM), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” said SpiceJet.