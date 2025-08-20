Mumbai rain live updates: IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisories, say flights may get affected
Mumbai rain live updates: The cumulative rainfall recorded at the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory in Mumbai for the month of August till now is 954 mm.
Mumbai rain live updates: The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert warning for Mumbai on Wednesday as the city braces for another consecutive day of heavy rain. From Thursday, the intensity of rains in Mumbai is expected to reduce. On Tuesday, incessant rainfall in Mumbai brought the city to a halt by crippling public transport networks and waterlogging. ...Read More
Two heavily crowded monorails got stuck in Mumbai on Tuesday evening due to technical snags, following which, over 750 passengers were rescued. Local authorities cited “overcrowding” as the primary reason behind the technical snags.
For Wednesday, the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not declared holiday for schools and colleges as it did on Tuesday.
Mumbai rain | Key Points
- The weather department has issued a red alert warning for Raigad and the ghat sections of Pune for Wednesday.
- Areas such as Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts will remain under an orange alert for Wednesday, according to the IMD.
- Two incidents of stuck monorails were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday amid the heavy rain in Mumbai. In the first incident, the monorail stopped abruptly between Acharya Atre & Wadala Mono Rail station. The second monorail was stuck at Mysore Colony.
- Mumbai received over 200 mm of rain in just 11 hours between 4 am and 3 pm on Tuesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
- Local train services of the Central Railway in Mumbai were also affected on its main and harbour lines on Tuesday after tracks submerged due to excessive rain. Some flight operations were also disrupted.
- Mithi river swelled up close to the ‘danger mark’ of 4 m on Tuesday morning, following which, residents of areas such as Kranti Nagar slums were evacuated and taken to safer locations.
Mumbai rain live updates: IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel advisories
Mumbai rain live updates: Airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet issued travel advisories on Wednesday morning as heavy rain is expected to hit Mumbai for yet another consecutive day.
“While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in #Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations,” IndiGo said in post on X. It also urged passengers to leave a bit early to catch their flights due to likelihood of waterlogging and slow-moving traffic.
“Due to Bad Weather (Heavy Rainfall) at Mumbai (BOM), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” said SpiceJet.
Mumbai rain live updates: IMD expects rain to subside in Mumbai starting Wednesday
Mumbai rain live updates: The IMD expects the rain to subside starting Wednesday. “The weather systems that brought the heavy downpour have moved, so the situation in the city will be better,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD. “The monsoon trough now passes through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, and Amravati.”
Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Ratnagiri have been placed under an orange alert for Wednesday and a yellow alert for Thursday, while Raigad continues to remain under red alert till Wednesday.
Mumbai rain live updates: Some monorail passengers were ready to jump off, says rescuer
As two overcrowded Monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, some panic-stricken passengers were even ready to jump off on the ground below, PTI reported citing a senior official involved in the rescue operation said.
The fire brigade even spread jumping sheets on the ground in case any passenger jumped, but that situation did not arise as it safely rescued all the passengers, he said.
Mumbai rain live updates: 6 people die in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra in last 24 hours
Mumbai rain live updates: According to data released by the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department, 6 people have lost their lives in rain and flood-related issues in the last 24 hours in the state, reported news agency ANI.
5 people are reported to be missing in Maharashtra's Nanded district in a flood-like situation. A total of 18 teams of NDRF are positioned in various parts of the state, along with 6 teams of SDRF.
In the last 24 hours, 1 person has died in Beed, 1 dead and 3 injured in Mumbai, and 4 dead and 5 missing in Nanded, ANI reported.
Mumbai rain live updates: Local train services disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rain
Mumbai rain live updates: "Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging between Panvel and Vasai Road Station, the following trains have been affected:
Trains Short Terminated/Short Originated:
Train No. 10115 Bandra Terminus - Madgaon Exp of 20.08.25 will short-originate ex Panvel and cancel between Bandra Terminus and Panvel," said Western Railway on X.
Mumbai rain live updates: Heavy rain takes state-wide death toll in Maharashtra to 24
Heavy rain in parts of the Konkan, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra continued for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 24 across the state. On Tuesday, five deaths were reported in rain-related incidents, three in Nanded, and one each in Mumbai and Beed district.
More than 1,550 people in four districts have been shifted to safer places as more heavy rain has been forecast for the next two days. Read more.
Mumbai rain live updates: University of Mumbai cancels exams scheduled for Wednesday
Mumbai rain live updates: The University of Mumbai cancelled all examinations scheduled for Wednesday, August 20, due to heavy rain. The revised date for the examinations will be announced shortly.
Mumbai rain live updates: Kurla floods in Mumbai as Mithi river nears danger mark
Residents of Kurla (West), especially those living in close proximity to the Mithi River, are struck by an intuitive fear every monsoon driven by memories of July 26, 2005, when Mumbai received 944 mm of rainfall in 24 hours causing unprecedented flooding. While not limited to Kurla at the time, Mithi’s overflow, in high tide, played a big role in the havoc.
Although not reminiscent of the devastation two decades ago, flood-weary residents of this neighbourhood plunged into a crisis nevertheless on Tuesday at 9:30 am as the water level in Mithi rose to 3.9 metres, close to the ‘danger mark’ of 4 meters. It prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), assisted by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, to swing into action and evacuate residents of the vulnerable Kranti Nagar slums. Over 400 people from the low-lying area were moved to MM Municipal School – low tide aiding the evacuation efforts, despite incessant rainfall. Read more.
Mumbai rain live updates: Mumbai sees 2nd wettest August in the last decade
Mumbai rain live updates: The cumulative rainfall recorded at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Santacruz observatory in the month of August so far is already 954 mm. With 12 days of the month still to go, this is already the second-wettest August Mumbai has seen in the last decade, with only the 1,240 mm recorded in 2020 topping it.
Mumbai rain live updates: Message on school closure due to red alert across social media 'fake', says BMC
Mumbai rain live updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said a message, claiming schools and colleges in the financial capital would remain closed on Wednesday in view of a 'red' alert for rain, was fake.
BMC clarified that it has not issued any school closure message for August 20. "This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms," the BMC said on X.