Over 50 flights affected, Mumbai airport ops hit as heavy rain pounds city

Flight operations to and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport have taken a hit amid monsoon fury continued in Mumbai. Several airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers, asking them to plan their travel in advance given the waterlogging and traffic in the city. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rain over Mumbai on Wednesday, as the city keeps battling waterlogging and disruptions in commute.(ANI)

Around 21 flights were delayed, two were cancelled and over 40 ran behind schedule, as of 8.26 am according to Ixigo.

As heavy rain and strong winds continue to pound Mumbai and its adjoining areas since Friday, waterlogging dots the city, resulting in widespread disruption in daily lives.

Low-lying areas across the city were inundated, bringing traffic movement to a standstill. Local train services are also affected, further inconveniencing commuters across Mumbai and adjoining districts, as reported by HT today.

IndiGo, SpiceJet and others issue advisory

Several airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India issued travel advisories to those passengers who are travelling to or from Mumbai.

“While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in #Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations,” IndiGo wrote on its official X handle on Wednesday.

The airline further urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, and travel with some extra time due to waterlogging and slow-moving traffic.

Taking on X, SpiceJet also issued a similar advisory during early hours of Wednesday, where it cautioned passengers over flight services getting affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport, citing heavy rainfall.

“Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://www.spicejet.com/#status,” the post added.

Similar advisories were issued by Akasa Air and Air India advising passengers to plan additional travel time for possible delay in flight services.

IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Mumbai today

Meanwhile India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rain over Mumbai on Wednesday, as the city keeps battling waterlogging and disruptions in commute.

The city recorded more than 200 mm of rain in just 11 hours on Tuesday. Regions including Kurla, Dadar, Andheri and Sion stood clogged with water, while numerous cases of trees falling and power disruptions lashed the financial capital.

Today, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Beed, Parbhani, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Akola, Washim, Amaravati, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur have been put on an yellow alert by Mumbai's regional met department.

Other parts of Maharashtra, including Saurashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Western Maharashtra were battered by heavy rains, taking the death toll to 24 across the state, read a report by HT.

On Tuesday, five deaths were reported in rain-related incidents, three in Nanded, and one each in Mumbai and Beed district. More than 1,550 people in four districts have been shifted to safer places as more heavy rain has been forecast for the next two days.