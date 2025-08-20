Mumbai local trains live updates: Here's the latest on rain impact

Continuous heavy rain in Mumbai has partially disrupted the city’s lifeline - the local train services - with severe waterlogging on tracks at several locations over the past two days. Local train stranded at Sion Station due to waterlogging on the railway track on Tuesday. (Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

According to officials quoted by PTI news agency, services on the Central Railway’s Harbour line were restored around 3 am on Wednesday, more than 15 hours after being suspended due to flooding on the tracks. Follow Mumbai rain latest updates

Mumbai local train status | Key updates

The Mumbai Suburban Railway, popularly called local trains, runs mainly through the Harbour, Western, and Central lines.

– Mumbai local train status as of 9:45 am according to public transport app Mindicator:

CSMT-KALYAN: Fast 23min, Slow 5min late

KALYAN-CSMT: Fast 21min, Slow 14min late

CHG-VIRAR: Fast 7min, Slow 9min late

VIRAR-CHG: Fast 25min, Slow 16min late

CSMT-PANVEL: 22min late

PANVEL-CSMT 17min late

– Mumbai local train status as of 9:05 am according to public transport app Mindicator:

CSMT-KALYAN: Fast 10min, Slow 7min late

KALYAN-CSMT: Fast 20min, Slow 19min late

CHG-VIRAR: Fast 7min, Slow 9min late

VIRAR-CHG: Fast 20min, Slow 8min late

CSMT-PANVEL: 14min late

PANVEL-CSMT 17min late

– At 5:39 am on Wednesday, the divisional railway manager (Mumbai division) of Western Railway shared on X a list of 17 cancelled trains.

– As of 8:30 am, Western Railway local trains were running up to 35 minutes late, while Central Railway services were delayed by around 45 minutes.

– Swanil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, confirmed that Harbour line services resumed at 3 am after water receded. Services had been suspended since 11:15 am on Tuesday.

– The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a post on X at 8:36 am that services of Central Railway, Western Railway and Harbour Railway, along with BEST Buses, were operating smoothly.

– Meanwhile, Western Railway said in a post on X on Tuesday morning that train No. 10115 (Bandra Terminus - Madgaon Exp) of August 20 “will short-originate ex Kaman Road station and cancel between Bandra Terminus and Kaman Road station.”

Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, have been receiving heavy rain over the past couple of days, resulting in several deaths and bringing life almost to a standstill with roads, subways and rail tracks heavily waterlogged along with flight operations getting hit.

Apart from the suspension of local trains, Mumbai has seen schools, colleges as well as government offices getting shut amid the pounding rainfall on Tuesday for which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert. Follow Mumbai rain latest updates

IMD announced a red alert for Pune district as well on Tuesday.

According to meteorologists, the torrential rains were triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the strengthening of monsoon winds.