Heavy rain takes state-wide death toll in Maharashtra to 24

MUMBAI: Heavy rain in parts of the Konkan, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra continued for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 24 across the state. On Tuesday, five deaths were reported in rain-related incidents, three in Nanded, and one each in Mumbai and Beed district. Mumbai City experienced heavy rainfall and waterlogging at King Circle in Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert to Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. (Raju Shinde)

More than 1,550 people in four districts have been shifted to safer places as more heavy rain has been forecast for the next two days.

In the Konkan, rivers in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts have reached their danger levels, with the state authorities making arrangements for the controlled discharge of water to them breaching their banks.

According to information released by the state government, 24 persons have died in the last four days in rain-related incidents: seven in Nanded, three in Mumbai, two each in Beed and Hingoli, and one each in ten districts in the Konkan and Vidarbha. A total of 610 people in Thane, 497 in Palghar, 152 Ratnagiri and around 300 in Nanded have been evacuated to safer places.

“The IMD has issued a red alert for Ratnagiri, Kolhapur Ghat, Satara Ghat, Mumbai City and Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Nashik Ghat and Nandurbar for the next 24 hours,” according to a bulletin issued by the disaster management cell of the state government on Tuesday evening.

Nanded remains badly hit for the third day as SDRF teams moved 293 people from villages in Mukhed to safer places since Monday. Marathwada, considered drought-prone, has received 158% of its usual rainfall for August. All 11 dams in the region are more than 90% full, according to officials from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar division, which governs 8 districts of Marathwada.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday, “Due to the forecast for the next couple of days, we have kept agencies on alert. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed, especially in districts where rivers have crossed their danger mark. We have been in touch with neighbouring states that share dam projects like the Almatti and Hippargi dam, for the controlled discharge of water.”

Fadnavis said 14 lakh hectares under cultivation have been damaged due to the heavy rainfall, the losses yet to be assessed.