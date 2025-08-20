Are Mumbai schools closed today? Here's what BMC said

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said the message claiming schools and colleges in the city and suburbs will remain closed on Wednesday is fake. The civic body added that it has not shared any such information through its official social media platforms. Mumbai schools closed today? What BMC said(REUTERS)

"This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms," the BMC posted on X.

In the post, BMC also shared an image of the message which appears like an official post from the civic body's verified account.

The ‘fake’ message reads that schools and colleges in the city will remain closed in view of a red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for extremely heavy rainfall.

As per a PTI report on Wednesday Midnight, the BMC said that IMD has given an orange alert for August 20, predicting heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Mumbai, along with neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts and a red alert has been issued for the adjoining Raigad district, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.

However, as per the latest information shared by IMD, a red alert for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms has been issued for Palghar, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai city, Thane, Pune and Raigad.

(With inputs from PTI)