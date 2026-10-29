Red Baron employee's breakdown on camera exposes the dark world of social media pranks

When an Instagram content creator staged a mock theft prank on a Red Baron employee, the resulting viral confrontation ignited a wider debate about harassment disguised as comedy. The worker’s viral outburst underscores a dangerous trend where online "clout" is harvested at the direct expense of everyday people.

What did the video show?

The employee whose on-camera breakdown video went viral. (Screengrab)

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A video that went viral on social media showed a prankster pretending to steal money by using an employee's phone while the employee was stocking a freezer. The situation quickly worsened as the employee wasn’t amused by the feat. He snapped at the content creator for disturbing him while working.

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“You’re probably making money off of this, I can’t even pay my goddamn mortgage! And I got four kids at home. So not funny!” the man said.

The video initially appeared on an Instagram page @thea.ctiveworld. However, the page has now been deactivated following the outrage on social media.

The video, which has gone viral, has drawn strong criticism, with many expressing support for the employee.

Internet rallies behind the employee:

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{{^usCountry}} An individual named Alexander Garzon created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the employee. Garzon said, “Now that this incident has gone viral, this employee could possibly lose their job because of a situation they did not create. I want to go ahead and try to bring us all together to give this family some breathing room while everything unfolds, especially so they can keep supporting their family and have some protection if they are fired.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual named Alexander Garzon created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the employee. Garzon said, “Now that this incident has gone viral, this employee could possibly lose their job because of a situation they did not create. I want to go ahead and try to bring us all together to give this family some breathing room while everything unfolds, especially so they can keep supporting their family and have some protection if they are fired.” {{/usCountry}}

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Initially, he admitted he did not know the person and was “actively” searching for him. Later, Garzon updated that he has met with the employee, Walt Z, and claimed he was “blown away by how much people have cared over this.”

Viral pranks that caused real-life harm

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The prankster’s confrontation with Walt Z is far from an isolated incident, joining a growing wave of disruptive creator stunts that have crossed the line from comedy into chaos.

TikToker pleaded guilty: Earlier this year, Heston James Cobb, who posts as “Heston James,” pleaded guilty to criminal impersonation for posing as an employee of businesses and orchestrating chaotic takeover attempts. He was arrested in July 2025 and entered the plea in August.

In one of his videos, he, along with a few others, went into the “employees only” area of a business and refused to leave.

Delivery driver shot prankster: In 2023, YouTuber Tanner Cook, who shared prank videos, was shot and critically injured while playing a prank on a man. Cook was repeatedly playing a practical joke on a stranger at a mall in Washington.

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Things took a deadly turn when the man, identified as Alan Colie, pulled out a gun after initially trying to avoid Cook. He then shot Cook in the stomach. The YouTuber survived the wound and had to undergo surgery. “I was playing a… simple… joke, and this guy didn’t take it very well,” Cook told WUSA at the time.

A criminal complaint was eventually filed against Colie. However, Colie, a delivery driver, was acquitted of aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Tanner Cook.

'Door Kick Challenge' prank led to arrest: A social media challenge, called the "Door Kick Challenge," where kids used to run up to people's doors, kick them in, and then run off, led to several arrests for vandalism.

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The trend, which became viral in 2025, led the police to arrest at least five children, though the department didn’t disclose the age of the kids. Later, the police also issued an advisory, warning parents how this seemingly harmless prank can turn very deadly, very fast.

At the time, a victim of the prank, whose door was left damaged by the pranksters, told the media, "Somebody could come out with a gun, and you could never know, these kids could be dead just for a stupid prank.”

Pranks landed TikToker in jail: In 2023, TikTok prankster Mizzy, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, was sentenced to 18 months in jail for violating a court order prohibiting him from sharing footage of people without their consent.

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Judge Matthew Bone, who sentenced him, said, “Put bluntly, your pranks are not funny.” Bone added, “Your actions caused innocent members of the public significant harm and distress. You claimed on national television the law was weak.”