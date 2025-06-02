Reddit community on Zepto dark patterns grows to nearly 10,000 users, customers slam hidden charges, fake MRPs

A Reddit community dedicated to calling out shady app practices by Zepto has grown to nearly 10,000 members in less than five months. The quick growth of the ‘F*** Zepto’ subreddit and the sheer volume of complaints it hosts daily highlights the growing dissatisfaction against the quick-commerce platform led by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra. A Reddit community dedicated to complaints against Zepto has grown to nearly 10,000 followers. (REUTERS/File)

HT.com has reached out to Zepto for a statement. This story will be updated when the company responds.

What is the ‘F*** Zepto’ subreddit?

‘F*** Zepto’ is a community on Reddit that serves as “a platform for customers to call out anything unethical related to Zepto.”

Zepto is a quick commerce platform that was launched in 2021 by Stanford dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra. Like its competitors Blinkit and Instamart, Zepto aims to deliver groceries and household essentials to customers in 10 minutes or less.

When was this subreddit launched and how many members does it have?

The ‘F*** Zepto’ subreddit was created in January 2025. In less than five months, it has amassed more than 9,200 followers.

According to its bio, “This community aims to hold Zepto accountable by exposing” dark patterns, hidden fees, selective pricing, MRP manipulation, misleading discounts and other such malpractices.

What are some common complaints on this Reddit forum?

The subreddit is inundated daily with complaints against Zepto. Some issues that crop up frequently include:

Users being unable to use ‘free cash’: Zepto is known for offering "Zepto Cash" to users. The company claims that this amount – usually ₹100 – can be used to pay for orders.

Customers beg to differ. Hundreds of complaints on the F*** Zepto subreddit suggest that users are unable to apply their free cash to pay for Zepto orders. When they do apply it, the full amount is never applied. For example, applying promotional cash of ₹100 will only reduce the total amount by ₹50 or less.

Hidden fees: Another issue that is frequently highlighted on Reddit is the several hidden charges that send the bill amount skyrocketing. Users have pointed out that Zepto charges a ‘Rain Fee’ and a GST on top of the fee; a ‘Cash Handling Fee’ of ₹10, ‘Item Handling Cost’; ‘Convenience Fee’; ‘Small Cart Fee’; ‘Processing Fee’ and more.

Late deliveries: Many frustrated Zepto customers have taken to Reddit to vent about their deliveries being delayed by hours.

MRP manipulation, lack of customer support, being unable to return rotten or expired items are other issues that customers have complained about.

Do other quick commerce platforms also have such communities?

Leading players like Zomato's Blinkit and Swiggy's Instamart also have communities dedicated to them on Reddit. However, neither of them has a community dedicated exclusively to critcising their dark practices.