FDA suspends Zepto’s food license in Dharavi over serious hygiene violations

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business license of Kiranakart Technologies Pvt. Ltd.—the parent company of quick-commerce platform Zepto—for its Dharavi facility, citing serious violations of food safety and hygiene norms. According to the FDA’s report, inspectors found several food items with visible fungal growth, while others were stored in proximity to stagnant, clogged water—raising the risk of pest infestation. Cold storage units were not maintaining the prescribed temperatures, and the facility’s floors were wet, dirty, and littered with food products stored directly on the ground.

The action follows a surprise inspection on May 31 by food safety officer Ram Bodke, conducted under the direction of Minister of State for FDA Yogesh Kadam and supervision of Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane. The inspection revealed multiple breaches of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to the FDA’s report, inspectors found several food items with visible fungal growth, while others were stored in proximity to stagnant, clogged water—raising the risk of pest infestation. Cold storage units were not maintaining the prescribed temperatures, and the facility’s floors were wet, dirty, and littered with food products stored directly on the ground. Expired items were also found mixed with fresh inventory, violating basic protocols of segregation and shelf-life management.

“These findings point to gross non-compliance with the conditions of the food business license and present a clear risk to public health,” the FDA said in a statement.

Following the inspection, assistant commissioner (Food) Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil ordered the immediate suspension of the facility’s license under section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses Regulations, 2011. The suspension will remain in effect until the facility achieves full compliance and receives formal clearance from the licensing authority.

FDA commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, IAS, reaffirmed the department’s commitment to stringent enforcement. “Protecting consumer health remains our top priority. We will continue regular inspections and take strict action wherever violations are found,” the agency stated.

In response, a Zepto spokesperson said, “At Zepto, food safety and hygiene are non-negotiable. We have initiated an internal review and are actively cooperating with the authorities to ensure swift rectification. We are committed to resuming operations in full compliance with the law.”