1 crore can get you a Mercedes in India — or a Golden Visa and a Merc in Dubai

Indians now have a way to obtain the United Arab Emirates’ Golden Visa without investing crores in property or trade. Through the nomination-based route, Indians can now enjoy the UAE's Golden Visa for life by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 (INR around 23.30 lakh). This is in contrast to the earlier policy which required Indians to invest at least AED 2 million ( ₹4.66 crore) in property, or invest a large amount in business in the country to get a Golden Visa. Indians compare the cost of buying a Mercedes E-Class in India vs Dubai (Representational image generated using AI)

Over 5,000 Indians will apply for this nomination-based visa in three months, beneficiaries and people involved in the process have told PTI.

The reduced cost has been cause for celebrations among Indians who are keen to obtain a Golden Visa for UAE. Among the celebratory messages on social media, one user also pointed out how Indians can buy a car worth ₹1 crore in India – or go to Dubai on a Golden Visa and buy the same car over there, all for the same amount.

Buying a Mercedes sedan in India vs Dubai

X user Abhinav Kukreja noted how a Mercedes E Class costs roughly ₹1 crore in India. The same car costs significantly less when bought in Dubai.

According to Carwale, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class price for the base variant starts at Rs. 81.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. In Delhi, the on-road price is ₹95 lakh.

Meanwhile, the same car costs AED 321,900 ( ₹75 lakh) in Dubai. So theoretically, an Indian with ₹1 crore to spare could buy a Mercedes E-Class in India. Or they could spend ₹23 lakh on a Golden Visa and fly to Dubai to buy a Mercedes E-Class for ₹75 lakh.

This point raised by Kukreja has sparked a lively discussion on X.

“Dubai government realises middle class Indians issues more than the Indian government… expect some businesspeople and remote working professionals to move there to save taxes and get better quality of life,” wrote X user Hrishikesh Shinde.

“I like this maths and comparison - well done! Drives the point home beautifully,” another X user added.

“Wow. For real ? Dubai golden visa is now less than 25 lac ? There will be a stampede to get it,” a person wrote.