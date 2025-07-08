UAE Golden Visa: Lifetime residency for 23 lakhs | Here's how Indians can apply

The United Arab Emirates has rolled out a new type of nomination-based Golden Visa system, a change from its earlier practice that used to demand large investments in property or business. The new visa system will offer a lifetime residency in exchange of a one-time fee of AED 100,000 (approximately Rs. 23.3 lakh). For now this Golden Visa system has been extended to India and Bangladesh to test the efficiency of the system.(Pixaby/Representational Image)

The visa process will also simplify access to long term residencies for eligible individuals. Furthermore, the visa opportunity will also offer eligible individuals such as business owners, professionals, scientists, entrepreneurs, creatives, and influencers the chance to apply for a 10-year UAE residency through a government nomination category.

Pilot testing in India and Bangladesh

For now, this new visa system has been extended to India and Bangladesh to test the efficiency of the system. Rayad Group and VFS have been chosen to vet the applicants and then forward them to the UAE authorities.

Once the pilot study is done with India and Bangladesh, this system will be extended to other Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement countries.

With over 5,000 Indians now set to apply for this new visa system in three months, here is how Indians can access the long term residency in the UAE.

What will the process look like

For Indians looking to apply through this visa system the process will be fairly simple and will involve background checks. The process as explained by Rayad Kamal, managing director of the firm, will be as following:

The visa application can be submitted through (visa concierge service company) VASCO centres in India and Bangladesh, or through the registered offices, online portal, or dedicated call centre of Rayad Group. The applicant can also obtain a pre approval from the government of their home country. After the application is submitted, UAE will run a background check along with checking anti money laundry and criminal records. Not only will the background check help in identifying potentially harmful candidates but it will also tell the UAE, if the individual can contribute to the country's market and business. After this the group will send an application to the government, who will have the final say in this system.

Benefits for Indian of Golden Visa

One of the key benefits of this new system is that it moves away from the dependency of visa on the property of individuals. In the earlier property based visa, if the property has been sold or divided, the visa would also end. But in the new system, the visa will remain forever once nomination is complete.

Speaking to PTI, Rayad Kamal, Managing Director of Rayad Group, said that the nominated person will also be allowed to bring family to Dubai and will also be allowed to keep domestic help based on the visa provided.

(With input from agencies)