52,000 per month for an unfurnished room? Mumbai rent leaves internet stunned

Mumbai is famous for many things - Bollywood, street food, and the sea breeze. But affordable housing? Not quite. The city's high cost of living often sparks rants and memes on social media, and one recent post only added fuel to the fire. An X user shared a listing for a two-room rental in Mumbai — priced at a staggering ₹1 lakh per month — and the internet had much to say about it. Sky-high rent in Mumbai leaves internet stunned(X/@ohshinbhat)

Mumbai techie Ohshin Bhat took to the social media platform X to advertise a room in her 2BHK in Parel. Bhat said she was looking for a female flatmate to occupy the master bedroom. The rent for the unfurnished room? Only ₹52,000 per month.

The asking amount for rent raised many eyebrows on X, with some people wondering whether the Mumbai techie had accidentally shared the rent for the entire flat instead of just one unfurnished room.

Bhat, however, clarified that the rent for the entire apartment is ₹1 lakh per month.

The listing and reactions

“Hey guys, I'm looking for a female flatmate (to join me in 2bhk) in Parel. It's an unfurnished master bedroom and the rent is 52k, comes with a gym, jogging track and good amenities. The view is breathtaking, as it's a higher floor. preferably aged 20-25,” Ohshin Bhat wrote on X, sharing photographs of the apartment and the room

People who came across the post were left stunned by the asking price for an unfurnished room.

“Mumbai's real estate costing is actually insane. You can get a house like this in Ghaziabad for like 15-20K. The rent is absolutely nuts,” wrote one X user.

“Jitna kamre ka rent hai utna salary bhi nahi hai kuch logon ka (What this room costs in rent, some people don’t earn in a month),” another said.

“Why is there a washing machine in the kitchen?” a third person asked, while a fourth noted that a similar apartment in Lucknow would cost only ₹10,000 to 20,000 per month.