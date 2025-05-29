Scottish creator's video comparing kilt with saree wins hearts: 'We have more…'

A Scottish content creator has won hearts online after sharing a touching video comparing the Scottish kilt and the Indian saree, highlighting how both garments, though from different cultures, are powerful symbols of heritage and identity. The duo showcased how the kilt and saree are traditionally worn, celebrating the deep cultural significance behind each.(Instagram/andythehighlander)

Andrew McAlindon, known as Andy The Highlander on Instagram, filmed the video alongside Harvinder, a Glasgow-based content creator and folk performer of Indian origin. The duo showcased how the kilt and saree are traditionally worn, celebrating the deep cultural significance behind each.

“After I posted my first ‘kilt video,’ I received lots of comments mentioning similarities between the Great Kilt and the saree. Today we get to see them side by side!” Andy wrote in the caption. “These traditional garments are similar not just in how they’re worn, but in what they represent.”

In the clip, Andy demonstrates how to wear a traditional kilt, while Harvinder wraps a saree with practiced elegance.

Take a look at the video here:

“No buttons, no stitches. Just a single piece of fabric, pleated, folded, and wrapped with skill and pride. Both are unstitched lengths of fabric, draped and tied to the body. Both carry stories of resilience, identity, and ancestral knowledge passed down through generations—and both make you feel connected to something,” Andy says in the video.

The video quickly went viral, with many viewers praising the creators for their thoughtful comparison and cultural appreciation.

“My great grandpa Ramsay was a Scot. Now I’m married to an Indian. The men in South India also wear something similar—a lungi—which I always tell my husband is his Indian kilt,” wrote one user. “Love seeing both cultures together like this.”

Another commented, “So interesting and great to connect two cultures—we have more in common than we think!”

“I loved this! Such a brilliant idea for a video, and such a beautiful way to bring communities together while celebrating cultural diversity,” added a third.