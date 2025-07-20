Scottish man says he didn't play bagpipes in Mumbai local for ‘revenge’. Viral video

Footage of a Scottish man playing bagpipes inside a Mumbai local train has resurfaced on social media with claims that he did so to annoy Indians. The man, named Robin Alderslowe, had earlier denied these claims. A Scottish man had played bagpipes inside a Mumbai local earlier this year(Instagram/@robin.bagpipes)

The video, for some context

A video of Robin Alderslowe playing bagpipes inside a crowded Mumbai local train had gone viral back in March this year. It has now resurfaced on social media with the caption: “Me spreading my culture to see how they like it” – likely amplifying the racist anti-India sentiment that is burgeoning among many communities.

In the clip, Alderslowe was filmed entering the train in full Scottish regalia, including a kilt. He also carried bagpipes that he started playing once inside the train. The clip has received over 1.8 million views on X,

Similar videos had been shared on Alderslowe’s Instagram account back in January. In one such clip, a man standing close to him inside the Mumbai local was seen covering his ears during the performance.

Bagpipes, especially the Scottish Great Highland bagpipes, are often critcised for being loud and screechy. One common jab against them is that they sound like a “dying cat” – and these stereotypes lent credence to claims that Alderslowe wanted to annoy Indians with his playing.

However, in a video shared in April, the Scottish man had clarified that was not his intention.

Scottish man’s clarification

“A lot of people are making a lot of mistakes about this video. They have it quite wrong when they think I am doing it as revenge,” the musician clarified.

He explained that when he boarded the local, some people requested him to play the bagpipes. He did so at their request. In the clip, Alderslowe also acknowledged that his instrument was off-key, attributing it to the change in weather from cool Scotland to hot Mumbai.