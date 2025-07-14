'They’ve destroyed India': Couple filmed dumping garbage on Canada roadside, racist backlash follows

A video showing a couple dumping garbage in a wooded roadside area in Canada has gone viral, with many online users speculating that they are of Indian origin. The footage has sparked widespread criticism and also fuelled a wave of racially charged backlash targeting India. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Bruce, the clip has already garnered over 620k views and continues to draw strong reactions. Internet slammed a couple caught littering in Canada.(X/bruce_barrett)

Caught on camera

In the video, the couple is seen standing beside their vehicle, unloading bags of waste in what appears to be a quiet, green roadside area surrounded by nature.

Bruce, the user who posted the video, captioned it: "They’ve destroyed India. We can’t let them destroy Canada next."

Watch the clip here:

Fury on social media

The video triggered an outpouring of responses from netizens, with many expressing outrage and disappointment. One user voiced their frustration, stating, “This is exactly the kind of behaviour that gives immigrants a bad name. Utterly irresponsible.”

Another commented, “Everyone should start speaking up when they witness this kind of behaviour. It’s completely unacceptable.” A third user speculated, “Could they be feeding birds or some wild animal? Could it be bread or something similar? Or perhaps flowers for a ritual? Does anyone know the area and what exists at that spot? Because they didn’t throw the plastic bags — they kept them.”

One viewer wrote, “Canada is not your dumping ground. This is disrespectful to the community and the environment.” Another remarked, “This is why I can’t always defend fellow Indians. They make it easy for others to mock us. These people are a disgrace. We have too many bad apples.”

Someone else added, “That is just wrong. They need to remember that they’re representing an entire community. Acts like these reflect poorly on all of us. What kind of example will they set for their children?”

Another user said, “They might have been throwing food for some wildlife and took the plastic bags back with them. Please don’t generalise. Also, read about how much they contribute to the Canadian economy.”