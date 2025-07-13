Indian woman questions return to India after finding peace in Canada: ‘Am I a bad person?’

A 29-year-old Indian woman living in Canada has sparked a conversation online after opening up about her dilemma of whether to stay in Canada or return to India. In a post titled "Am I a bad person if I don't want to return to India?", shared on Reddit by user @gfffgvhjjnki, she candidly expressed her concerns about her future. An Indian woman in Canada questioned if staying abroad over returning to India made her a bad person.(Representational image/Pexels)

"I'm 29F Indian married to an Indian. We are in Canada both making good money. We don't have kids and don't want one," she wrote. "We both initially decided to stay in Canada for only a few years but now we are at a place where our PR is going to expire, so we either have to get citizenship or renew PR and we are very contemplated."

The woman went on to explain how their plans had shifted over time. "We love our life here and our parents visit us once a year, but we are worried they won't be able to in a few years. Reading about things happening in India is scaring us about returning, we want a peaceful life and don't know if it would be possible back home. Are we bad people if we decide to stay in Canada?"

Check out the post here:

A post that resonated with many

The post struck a chord with fellow Reddit users.

One user assured her, "No, you are not bad at all—it’s completely okay to choose the place where you feel safe, happy, and at peace." Another was more straightforward: "Get citizenship. How’s this even a question? A Canadian passport is one of the strongest in the world."

"I totally get it. Every time I visit India, I feel overwhelmed by the noise, pollution, and lack of personal space," one wrote. Another added, "Your peace of mind is the most important thing. If that’s in Canada, so be it."

Another said,"You're not alone. Many of us moved for a better life. Guilt shouldn't be part of that decision."