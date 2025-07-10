Canadian man slammed job-stealing Indian immigrants in viral TikToks. Turns out, he's AI

A series of TikTok videos showing an unemployed Canadian man complaining about job-stealing immigrants were actually generated using AI, an investigation by CBC News Visual Investigations team has found. The TikTok videos showed a white man ranting against Indians, claiming he could not land a job anywhere because Indians had taken them all. Viral TikTok videos purportedly showing a jobless Canadian were actually generated using AI (Representational image)

CBC News found that the man never existed. Instead, he was created with AI by an artificial intelligence firm called Nexa.

TikTok has since taken the videos down. The short form video-sharing platform said the videos violated its community guidelines because it was not clear that they were made using AI.

What the AI videos showed

The viral TikTok videos featured a white man named Josh, who appears to be in his 20s. In many of the videos, ‘Josh’ is seen making remarks with racial overtones as he blamed Indians for his unemployment.

In one video, for example, he claimed he was unable to land a job at Tim Hortons. He claimed that he applied for a job and was asked whether he spoke Punjabi.

In another clip, he blasted Canada’s immigration policy, asking why people from other countries were granted residence when there were not enough jobs for Canadians.

The CBC investigation revealed that Josh does not exist. He is an AI persona created by Nexa.

What Nexa CEO Divy Nayyar said

The viral TikTok videos were part of a trend known as “fake-fluencing”, where companies create AI personas to endorse a product or service. The persona of Josh was created by Nexa, an AI firm that works in recruitment.

Nexa founder and CEO Divy Nayyar told CBC that the videos were generated because he wanted to “have fun” with the idea that “Indians are taking over the job market” as some people believe.

He claimed that Josh was created as a way to connect with like-minded young graduates who are looking for jobs.

However, his claims met with backlash on social media as many blamed Nayyar for inflaming racial hatred.

“What has to be wrong with someone to make them think that massively inflating racial hatred is "fun?" I don't know if these videos meet the bar for hate speech, but they should be enough for reputable companies to never have anything to do with Nexa,” wrote one Reddit user.

“It's important to note that in Josh’s videos, the target was Indians rather than Tim Hortons employing cheap foreign labour or the government letting them do that,” another Reddit user pointed out.

In his own Instagram videos, Toronto-based Nayyar has said that he is not against immigration, but wants the Canadian government and companies to generate more jobs.