Shantanu Naidu named in Ratan Tata's will. Here's what's in it for the millennial manager

Shantanu Naidu, a mentee and executive assistant to Ratan Tata, has been named in the late industrialist's will. The will, which highlights the visionary leader's close relationships and philanthropic spirit, also mentions Tata's cherished German Shepherd, Tito, as one of the unusual beneficiaries, according to a Times of India report. Industrialist Ratan Tata with his assistant Shantanu Naidu(LinkedIn)

Unusual provisions for Tito

Ratan Tata, who died earlier this month at the age of 86, made an extraordinary provision for Tito, requesting “unlimited care” for his beloved pet. This gesture is notable, as it marks a rare move among wealthy individuals in India to ensure their pets are well cared for. Tito, who has been a part of Tata's life for five to six years, shares his name with the late industrialist's previous dog. Tito will be looked after by Ratan Tata's long-time cook, Rajan Shaw.

Financial legacy and relationships

Beyond provisions for his pet, Ratan Tata's estate, estimated at over ₹10,000 crore, is set to benefit his half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, as well as house staff and other close associates. Notably, the will also includes Tata's butler, Subbaiah, with whom he shared a bond for over thirty years. Tata was known for his generosity, often gifting designer clothes to Rajan and Subbaiah following his trips abroad.

Shantanu Naidu's inclusion in the will highlights the special bond the 30-something shared with Tata. The will indicates that Tata relinquished his stake in Naidu’s companionship venture, Goodfellows, and waived his education loans, further illustrating the mentor-mentee relationship they had developed.

Tata's vast estate and charitable intentions

Ratan Tata's assets are impressive and include a 2,000-square-foot beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-storey house on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, and fixed deposits exceeding ₹350 crore. Additionally, he held a 0.83 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the $165 billion Tata Group. In line with tradition, his stake in Tata Sons will be transferred to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), a charitable trust aimed at supporting various philanthropic endeavours.

As his will undergoes probate by the Bombay High Court—a process expected to take several months. Ratan Tata's legacy as a philanthropist, animal lover, and astute business leader will undoubtedly continue to inspire many.