Ratan Tata's will: ‘Unlimited care’ for dog Tito, share for butler Subbaiah

Industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away recently, has mentioned his German Shepherd, Tito, in his will, asking for “unlimited care” for his beloved pet, reported The Times of India. Ratan Tata playing with Tito

Ratan Tata, whose estate is estimated at over ₹10,000 crore, also left behind assets for, half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, house staff, and others. However, his move to share his wealth with his pet is unusual even among the wealthy, in India at least.

Tito, who was adopted five or six years ago, shares the name of Ratan Tata's previous dog as well. He will be cared for by Ratan Tata's longtime cook, Rajan Shaw.

The will also makes provisions for Tata's butler Subbaiah with whom he shared a three-decade long relationship. Tata was known for often buying Rajan and Subbaiah designer clothes after trips abroad.

Ratan Tata's mentee and executive assistant Shantanu Naidu was also mentioned in his will. Tata relinquished his stake in Naidu’s companionship venture, Goodfellows, and waived his education loans, reported The Times of India.

The renowned industrialist's assets include a 2,000-square-foot beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-storey house on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, fixed deposits exceeding ₹350 crore, and a 0.83 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the $165-billion Tata Group.

As per tradition, his stake in Tata Sons will be transferred to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), a charitable trust.

His will is expected to be probated by the Bombay high court, reported The Times of India, a process which will take several months.

Known as a philanthropist, animal lover and keen business mind, Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86.