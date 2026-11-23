Sephora CEO Artemis Patrick has revealed that she once turned down an entry-level job at the beauty firm over their strict dress code. In 1998, Patrick refused an offer to work for Sephora, which was then a small perfumery that had just been acquired by LVMH. The reason was that at that time, Sephora required employees to wear only black, grey or white outfits.

Artemis Patrick once turned down an entry-level job at Sephora in 1998 more less

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Patrick spoke about the 1998 incident in a recent episode of the “How Leaders Lead” podcast.

Turning down Sephora job

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While pursuing her MBA at San Francisco State University, Patrick learnt about an entry-level planning role at LVMH through a friend. She initially interviewed for a role at DFS, the luxury group's duty-free retail business, in the only category with an opening: tobacco.

“I thought, oh my gosh, what am I going to be peddling cigarettes? This is crazy,” Patrick recalled on the podcast.

“So I [asked] if they had anything else, and she said, well there is this company called Sephora—LVMH just acquired it—and it sells fragrance.”

Patrick said she was more inclined towards the Sephora job at LVMH, but the strict dress code at Sephora made her decide against it.

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{{^usCountry}} “Same salary, same building, because at the time Sephora was sharing the office floor with DFS. And I said, I mean, obviously I’ll take the beauty job. She said there’s only one catch: You have to wear black white, or gray,” the CEO of Sephora recalled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Same salary, same building, because at the time Sephora was sharing the office floor with DFS. And I said, I mean, obviously I’ll take the beauty job. She said there’s only one catch: You have to wear black white, or gray,” the CEO of Sephora recalled. {{/usCountry}}

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“And I said, I’ll take the cigarette job."

(Also read: Sephora Is the Biggest Name in Beauty. Can It Hold the Crown?)

No to monochrome office looks

“I turned down a job at Sephora in 1998 to be a cigarette planner because I didn’t want to wear black, white, or gray,” said Patrick.

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She explained that the decision to decline the job came down to finances — as a student whose wardrobe was filled with “flowered clothes”, Patrick could not afford to replace everything with monochrome outfits.

She later joined Sephora in 2006. Even at that point, the company required employees to wear “concept colours”, although it now allowed red in addition to black, white and grey.

“I said this time I'm coming even though I have to wear black, white or gray. They had added red. They had added red as a concept colour,” Patrick recalled.

After joining Sephora in 2006, Artemis Patrick would go on to spend 18 years with the company before being elevated to CEO position in 2024.

(Also read: Elliott Hill to become CEO of Nike, where he once ‘begged’ for 6 months to be hired as intern)

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