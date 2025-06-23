'Shirt tucked, ribbon in hair': Indian company's offer letter includes bizarre dress code

A purported offer letter from an Indian company detailing a rigid dress code has gained attention on social media, leaving users stunned and amused. The post, titled "What even is this", was shared by a Redditor on r/IndianWorkplace who said, “My friend got an offer letter, and we were going through it, and just wow, what does tucking in shirts or pinning shawls even have to do with the work people do?” The offer letter, reportedly for a developer role offering a monthly salary of ₹ 12,000, included a section titled "Dress Code and Grooming"(Representational)

The offer letter, reportedly for a developer role offering a monthly salary of ₹12,000, included a section titled "Dress Code and Grooming" that specified strict attire rules for men and women.

For men, formal wear and tucked-in shirts are mandated at all times, with a ban on T-shirts. Jeans are allowed, but only if paired with a tucked-in shirt. Beards must be “well-trimmed and groomed," the screenshot read.

The policy is even more rigid for women, as they are only allowed to wear kurtas and churidars with shawls that must be “properly pinned." The code also stipulates that all women should tie their hair and use a ribbon, triggering comparisons to school uniforms.

"Loose/open hair is not allowed. Hair should be tied with a ribbon and maintained neatly. Attire must always be neat, modest, and appropriate," it said.

‘Welcome back to school’

The post shocked users who compared the rules to strict boarding schools. “Welcome back to school, guys. Also, they forgot to mention no running in the corridor and pin-drop silence,” one user quipped.

Another commented, Why the hell don’t they just ask women to wear formals if it’s about 'professional' clothing? This isn’t about professionalism, this is straight up misogyny.”

Users also slammed the dress code's regressive tone and the level of control on personal appearance, especially given the low pay. “That's normal. They should also tell you to cut your nails, when to wake up and when to sleep,” one user joked, while another said, "Indian workplaces are operated like schools with headmasters.”