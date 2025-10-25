'Should I quit 85 LPA job in India?': Man debating 96 LPA US remote offer seeks Reddit's advice

An Indian professional earning ₹85 lakh per annum in Hyderabad has turned to Reddit for advice after receiving a $110,000 (approximately ₹96.6 lakh) remote offer from a US startup, sparking a discussion on job security, taxation, and long-term career risk. The Redditor said the uncertainty attached to consultancy work has made them hesitant. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In the post titled “Should I quit my 85 LPA job in India for a US $110k remote setup?”, the OP said that they currently work from an office in Hyderabad but have been approached by a US-based startup offering a remote setup that would hire them as a consultant. While the total compensation would come to around ₹96.6 lakh annually, the Redditor said the uncertainty attached to consultancy work has made them hesitant.

“I understand the consultant thing can help me save taxes, but is it worth the switch from a stable (more secured job) salary to a consultancy role considering a small difference in amount?” the Redditor asked.

The OP went on to say that they are willing to register under GST and work with a chartered accountant if needed, but were unsure whether the long-term trade-off made sense. The Redditor also noted that the company has hinted at the possibility of a relocation to the US “if their startup takes off.”

(Also Read: Indian traveller shares why his Schengen visa was rejected twice: 'Reasonable doubts on...')

How did social media react?

The post has prompted a wave of reaction. While some cautioned against the US-based job, others said early association with a growing startup could pay off if they eventually want to move to the US.

“110k isn't enough for the risk of job loss. You should negotiate for a higher premium. Definitely hire a CA and do the tax math,” one user wrote.

“Sounds like a pretty bad deal. Going from 85 LPA to a moderately higher salary while trading job security ain't it,” commented another.

“Its marginal not even 10% plus one new Trump Policy and you are done. Don't fall for the trap, If they are okay start as a freelancer with 3-4 hrs of work and register a company to take payments or you can route it to other accounts or through angadiyas. I have also got offer like this in past and I am lucky i didn't take that up or I would have been in streets. If they really need you they should be okay working as a freelance with you part time,” shared a third user.

“salary differential is not much high. I might suggest doing both parallely for some time to get an idea of the same and then take an informed decision,” suggested one user.