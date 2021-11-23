Home / Trending / Shreya Ghoshal shares sweet post about son along with adorable pictures
Shreya Ghoshal shares sweet post about son along with adorable pictures

Shreya Ghoshal  took to Facebook to share the post and the pictures.
One of the pictures Shreya Ghoshal posted on Facebook.(Facebook/@Shreya Ghoshal )
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:03 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Facebook to share a post about her son Devyaan who recently turned 6 months old. She also shared a few adorable images that showcase a smiling Ghoshal with her little one. There is a chance that the post will leave you smiling.

Shreya Ghoshal posted the share imagining the point of view of her son. “Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today. Currently I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me. Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings,” she wrote.

The post, since being shared a day ago on November 22, has gathered more than 3.5 lakh reactions and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“He looks adorable. Lots of love and blessings for both mom and son,” wrote a Facebook user. “Adorable little prince,” expressed another. “What a sight! Innocence that brings an instant smile on my face,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Shreya Ghoshal?

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
