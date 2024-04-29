‘Sichuan’s most badass cat’ accidentally sets house on fire in China, causes 11 lakh damage

When a flat in China’s Sichuan province caught fire, firefighters rushed to put out the flames. However, amidst the chaos, the blame fell upon an unlikely culprit: a cat named Jingoudiao. China: After the incident that left everything burnt, the owner changed the cat's name from Jingoudiao to "Sichuan’s most badass cat". (Representational Image/Unsplash)

Jingoudiao accidentally turned on the induction cooker in the pet parent’s kitchen. What followed next was fire all around the house. It caused ₹11 lakh worth of damage to the flat, reported South China Morning Post.

A property management staff saw flames coming out of the flat and informed the owner, Dadan, who was playing mahjong outside.

As she hurried back to her flat, she discovered that everything had been burnt.

The firefighters, who were called in to extinguish the fire, found the feline hiding in a cabinet upstairs. Fortunately, Jingoudiao was unharmed but was covered in ashes.

After this incident, Dadan requested a firefighter over a video chat to teach her cat some fire safety tips. The firefighter was surprised since it was the first time someone had asked him to teach a cat. He joked that he had previously tried to interest the fire station dog in safety issues, but it didn’t work.

After the April 4 fire incident, Dadan changed the cat’s account name on the Chinese video app Douyin to “Sichuan’s most badass cat”. She also posted a public apology, signed with her fingerprint and paw print of her cat.

Dadan took the blame for the incident and acknowledged that she should have been more careful and shut off the power to the cooker. She also promised to pay more attention to fire safety and urged others to do the same.

The outlet also shared how social media users reacted to the incident. A user commented, “Thank you. I just switched off my electric cooker. I have a naughty cat who goes everywhere in my flat.”

Another user empathised with the cat’s feelings and added, “I just wanted to cook my mum dinner.”

“My cat just keeps flushing the toilet, leaving me to pay big water bills,” a third person quipped.