Singapore billionaire's daughter's ex-employee jailed for stealing S$73,000 Patek Philippe watch, spending nearly S$20,000 at nightclubs

A 33-year-old woman in Singapore has been sentenced to 22 months in jail for stealing a luxury Patek Philippe watch from the daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, misusing a company credit card and drink-driving in her employer's vehicle.

A former employee of Singapore billionaire Peter Lim's daughter was jailed for stealing a luxury watch and misusing a company credit card. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to a report by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Tey Jing Wen, a former employee of socialite Kim Lim, was sentenced on November 2. She was also fined S$3,500 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Tey had pleaded guilty to five charges on October 8, including theft, criminal breach of trust, driving without a valid licence and drink-driving. Another five charges were considered during sentencing.

Stole luxury watch and cash from employer's safe

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{{^usCountry}} As per a report by Mothership, Tey joined Kim Lim's beauty and wellness company, KL Health, as a human resources assistant in 2022. She was subsequently promoted to HR manager and regional coordinator. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per a report by Mothership, Tey joined Kim Lim's beauty and wellness company, KL Health, as a human resources assistant in 2022. She was subsequently promoted to HR manager and regional coordinator. {{/usCountry}}

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In August 2024, Lim entrusted Tey with the combination to a company safe containing her personal belongings. Lim later forgot the code, leaving Tey as the only person able to open it.

Tey stole a Patek Philippe watch worth S$73,000 and red packets containing approximately S$8,000.

Despite knowing the watch was worth considerably more, she sold it for just S$16,500. She used part of the proceeds to settle her unauthorised credit card spending and kept the remainder for personal expenses.

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Investigations also uncovered the theft of nearly S$74,000 worth of other valuables, including jewellery, cash and luxury perfumes.

Spent nearly S$20,000 at nightclubs

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Tey used a company credit card to spend S$19,191 at luxury nightclubs on eight occasions between May 21 and 26, 2025.

Her actions came under scrutiny after police stopped her on June 3, 2025, for driving against traffic near Coleman Street.

Officers discovered that she had been drinking and was driving without a valid licence or insurance. The vehicle belonged to her employer's company, and she had taken it without permission.

Following her arrest, Lim noticed a decline in Tey's work performance and initiated an internal investigation, which uncovered the other offences.

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Lim, who had previously discussed the incident during an October 2025 livestream, described the experience as "drama" that had left her deeply hurt.

The court noted that Tey had abused the considerable trust placed in her by her employer, including access to company finances and valuables.