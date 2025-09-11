Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Major skincare brand cancels contract worth millions with actress after she adopts niqab

BySanya Jain
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 02:23 pm IST

The husband of popular Malaysian actress Neelofa has claimed that a major skincare brand cancelled their contract with her after she adopted the niqab

The husband of a popular Malaysian actress has claimed that a major skincare brand cancelled their contract with her after she adopted the niqab. The niqab is a veil worn by some Muslim women that covers the face and hair, leaving only eyes visible.

Neelofa, 36, is a Malayisan actress married to independent preacher Haris Ismail. (Instagram/@neelofa)
Neelofa, 36, is a Malayisan actress married to independent preacher Haris Ismail. (Instagram/@neelofa)

Independent preacher and actor Haris Ismail said in a viral video that his wife Neelofa lost out on a contract worth millions because she chose to adopt the niqab, according to a report in Kosmo. However, Haris also added that the skincare brand later returned and offered more money to Neelofa — a Malaysian actress and television presenter who rose to fame when participated in a drama queen competition, Dewi Remaja.

Skincare brand backs out

“There was a big company from France selling facial care products. They said, 'Neelofa is wearing a niqab, so we need to think again about whether to hire her or not.' They terminated a contract worth millions of ringgit,” Haris said in his viral video.

The televangelist claimed that the company came back a few years later and offered more money to Neelofa when they realised her popularity and saw her style being copied.

“Then, the company that fired her came back with an offer many times higher than before, they asked and begged Neelofa to become an ambassador,” Haris revealed.

“If it were me, I would ask them to resume projects worth millions like this, but Neelofa didn't choose that. When she wears the niqab and highlights the 'trendy' way of wearing it, many people buy it,” the preacher added.

Haris said he was sharing his wife’s story to encourage Muslim women to practice modesty.

Who is Neelofa?

Neelofa, 36, is a Malaysian actress, TV host and entrepreneur. She featured on the 'Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia' in 2017, with the piece describing her as a “household name” in her native country.

Neelofa is involved in a number of business ventures, including the Muslim women’s clothing brand Naelofar Hijab. She adopted the hijab in 2013 and was first spotted in a niqab in 2020.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
