Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
Soham Parekh gets new job offer? AI founder wants to hire Indian techie: 'Be greedy when others…'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jul 03, 2025 05:37 PM IST

Soham Parekh, an Indian developer accused of moonlighting for multiple US startups, received a job offer from AI founder Conor Brennan-Burke.

Amid online backlash against Soham Parekh, the Indian software developer accused of secretly working for multiple US startups at once, one AI startup founder has taken a different approach by offering him a job.

Soham Parekh was accused by Suhail Doshi, co‑founder of Mixpanel and Playground AI, of working for multiple startups at the same time.(X/@mhadifilms)
Soham Parekh was accused by Suhail Doshi, co‑founder of Mixpanel and Playground AI, of working for multiple startups at the same time.(X/@mhadifilms)

While much of the internet has been critical of Parekh’s alleged actions, Conor Brennan-Burke, the founder of AI company, HyperSpell, said he believes in second chances. "He's definitely learned his lesson now and is going to work insanely hard to prove everyone wrong. Massive opportunity to bring on top talent with a chip on their shoulder," he wrote.

Burke also shared the email he wrote to Parekh, offering him an engineering role in his company. "Hi Soham, Saw that you've worked with quite a few successful startups and heard you might be on the market. We're hiring engineers right now. Let me know if you're open to a casual chat next week," the e-mail read.

Sharing the e-mail, Burke remarked: "Be greedy when others are fearful."

However, the AI founder was discouraged from hiring the Indian techie, with one user warning him against hiring “low-integrity people.” "Everybody deserves a second chance. Let's be part of his redemption arc," he responded.

Who is Soham Parekh?

An Indian software developer, Soham Parekh, was accused by Suhail Doshi, co‑founder of Mixpanel and Playground AI, of working for multiple startups at the same time. “PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” the entrepreneur warned founders on X.

It is alleged that Parekh tricked dozens of American startups into hiring him while working in India. So far, over six tech CEOs have revealed that they hired Parekh, and he was laid off after it became apparent that he was moonlighting.

(Also read: The Soham Parekh saga is one for the history books: All you need to know)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
