The Soham Parekh saga is one for the history books: All you need to know about it

If you have opened the social media platform X today, chances are you were bombarded with a barrage of memes on Soham Parekh. Why has this Indian man gone viral? What does he have to do with Silicon Valley? Here is your lowdown on the Soham Parekh saga that has shocked San Francisco. Soham Parekh scandal: Who is the Indian techie who shocked Silicon Valley? (Representational image)

Who is Soham Parekh?

Soham Parekh is an Indian software developer who has been accused of working for multiple American startups simultaneously. The controversy erupted when Suhail Doshi, co‑founder of Mixpanel and Playground AI, warned startups against hiring Parekh in a post shared on X.

“PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” the US-based entrepreneur warned on July 2.

What are the allegations against Soham Parekh?

Parekh has fooled potentially dozens of American startups into hiring him. More than six tech CEOs have come forward to confirm that they hired Soham Parekh – several said he was laid off after it became apparent that he was moonlighting.

Flo Crivello, founder and CEO of Lindy, said that he had hired Soham Parekh a week ago and said that he did “incredibly well” in interviews. Antimetal CEO Matthew Parkhurst also confirmed that Soham Parekh had worked for them. He described Parekh as “really smart” but said he was fired for working at multiple other companies.

Timothy Wang, co-founder of Ponder AI, said that Parekh was fired this morning – he had joined the startup three days ago. Wang described the Indian techie was “incredibly talented” with strong references to back him up.

How did Soham Parekh manage to ‘scam’ so many startups?

The techie managed to dupe several startups by not disclosing that he was also employed elsewhere. In short, he moonlighted with impunity.

Suhail Doshi, who first raised the allegations, also claimed that Soham Parekh lied about his location. While working remotely from India, he duped startups into thinking he was located in the United States.

“He lies about his location. We thought we were hiring someone in the US. Even sent a laptop to a US address. Got it back! Allegedly it was sent to his ‘sister’,” Doshi wrote.

Where has Soham Parekh worked?

Playground AI founder Suhail Doshi shared pictures of Parekh’s resumé on X. According to the resumé, Soham Parekh has worked at Alan AI, Synthesia, Union AI and Dynamo AI.

The allegations since the scandal broke confirmed that he has also had stints at startups like Antimetal, Fleet AI, Mosaic, and Warp.

What are his qualifications?

According to his CV, Parekh holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mumbai and a master’s degree from Georgia Institute of Technology. He claims to have graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in May 2022 with an MS in Computer Science. However, it is not clear how many of these details are real and how many are fabricated.

Has Parekh himself addressed the scandal?

Soham Parekh has not addressed the fallout publicly. If he had a LinkedIn profile, it has been scrubbed. However, according to Doshi, Parekh reached out to him in private and asked for advice while wondering how he could “improve” his “situation”.

“Asking this as genuine advice since I do really love what I do, have I completely sabotaged my career? What can I do to improve my situation? I am also happy to come clean," Parekh apparently told Doshi.