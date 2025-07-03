Soham Parekh breaks silence? Suhail Doshi claims India techie asked 'have I completely sabotaged my career'

Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of Mixpanel, who accused Soham Parekh of scamming startups, has claimed on X that the Indian techie has reached out to him and even asked for career advice. In an earlier post, Doshi claimed Parekh “works at 3-4 startups at the same time.” Suhail Doshi who accused Soham Parekh of being a scammer. (X/@Suhail)

What did Suhail Doshi share?

“Soham has reached out. His primary question,” Doshi wrote, adding, “Asking this as genuine advice since I do really love what I do, have I completely sabotaged my career? What can I do to improve my situation? I am also happy to come clean.”

Doshi signed off his tweet with a popular Latin phrase, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei.” According to the Merriam-Webster online dictionary, it means “the voice of the people (is) the voice of God.”

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Is his work good, though, or is he just good at interviews?” A person who claimed he once worked with Parekh posted, “When he works, yes. I saw him taking on a task and finishing in an hour when it'd take at least 3 for other engineers.”

Another remarked, “Stop lying to employers. That’s how to improve his situation. And for bonus points, try to understand why lying is bad.”

A third commented, “If he's such an amazing dev that he can impress dozens of startups into hiring him, why doesn't he just start a business in India? I hear India is full of rockstar software engineers. He probably already stole enough money to launch a company there.” A fourth wrote, “For some, interviewing is a means to an end. To Soham, it was the end. In more ways than one.”