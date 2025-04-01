‘Sorry bolo’: Man halts kayak in open sea to settle argument with wife. Watch

A video that’s grabbed the internet's attention shows a couple in the middle of the sea, casually kayaking, when the husband unexpectedly halts the kayak to "settle an argument." Far from stopping to admire the breathtaking scenery or the horizon, the husband's abrupt action has left viewers in stitches, and many have taken to the comments section to share their own takes on the situation. A viral video showed a husband halting a kayak in the sea to settle a playful argument with his wife.(Instagram/arushi.tri)

In the clip, shared by Instagram user Arushi Trivedi, the couple is seen gliding over the water, only for the husband to stop the kayak mid-way. His reason? To resolve an ongoing tiff with his wife, demanding that she agree to whatever he says. Among his playful but rather peculiar requests were to smile throughout the trip and to not make a fuss over poorly clicked pictures. It wasn’t a serious confrontation but rather a series of light-hearted demands that have had the internet laughing.

"A lesson in apologising"

In a post accompanying the video, Arushi explained the incident in a funny and relatable manner: “I had to say sorry to get it moving because no matter how much I tried, this stupid kayak wouldn’t move unless Kartik helped. Pro tip girls: Apologise when you’re in the middle of the sea in a two-person kayak with no lifeguards around, especially after you’ve just had an almost drowning experience with huge water currents.”

Watch the clip here:

The video, which was shared two days ago, has now amassed over 2 lakh views, with users offering their thoughts on the playful interaction. Many have found the moment to be both humorous and oddly relatable.

The internet reacts

The comments section quickly filled with amused reactions. One user commented, “I’m definitely taking notes, this could be the perfect way to settle arguments!” Another said, “This is the most adorable way to resolve a disagreement, love the dynamic between them!” Others chimed in with, “Can’t believe this actually happened in the middle of the sea, haha,” while one user quipped, “I hope the kayak didn’t end up drifting off while they were arguing!”

Yet another user shared, “This feels like something I would totally do with my partner,” while one said, “I love how he demanded a smile – that’s hilarious!” Some took a more philosophical route, commenting, “Maybe we should all handle disagreements this way: no yelling, just a peaceful boat ride.”