Woman tricks husband into selling his kidney for 10 lakh then runs away with lover and cash

A woman from West Bengal allegedly forced her husband to sell his kidney and used the money to elope with her lover. According to a News18 report, a woman from Sankrail in Howrah district allegedly pressured her husband to sell his kidney for ₹10 lakh under the pretext of saving up money for their daughter’s education and marriage. The man sold his kidney after his wife convinced him that the money would help for their daughter’s marriage in the future.(Representational)

After her constant insistence, the husband agreed to sell his kidney and after a year-long search, he found a ‘buyer’ for the organ three months ago. The man sold his kidney believing that his family’s financial situation would improve with the money he earned for it.

The man also expected the money he earned from his organ donation to make it easier to arrange his daughter’s marriage in the future. However, he was oblivious to his wife's ulterior motives.

(Also read: Karnataka microfinance agent allegedly harasses woman to sell daughters' kidneys)

Met lover on Facebook

While the man was attempting to alleviate his family from poverty, his wife was planning her future with another man from Barrackpore. The man, a painter by trade, met her on Facebook and the two eventually engaged in a relationship.

Soon after, the two eloped along with the ₹10 lakh the woman's husband earned from selling his kidney.

The husband filed a complaint with the police and tracked down the two lovers. The husband's family then visited their residence in Barrackpore, even bringing along the 10-year-old daughter along. When they reached the house, the two refused to open the door.

The woman even dared her husband to do what he could and threatened to file for a divorce. Despite pleas from her father-in-law, mother-in-law, husband, and children, the wife did not step outside of the house to talk to them.

Sale of human organs has been illegal in India since 1994, but doctors believe that organ sales have persisted because of a shortage of donors.

(Also read: Ludhiana man ends life after daughter ‘elopes’ with security guard)