Ludhiana man ends life after daughter ‘elopes’ with security guard

A truck driver reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house at Barsal village of Jagraon after his 21-year-old daughter eloped with a security guard. Before taking the extreme step, the man made a call to his sister stating that he cannot face the humiliation caused by his daughter. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the wife of the victim. (HT File Photo)

The Sadar Jagraon police lodged an FIR against the security guard of Barsal village, his mother, sister and her husband for abetment to suicide.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the wife of the victim. The complainant stated that her daughter used to work at a call centre of a private university near Chowkimann where their neighbour also works as a security guard.

The complainant added that her daughter had left the house on April 12 for work but did not return. Her phone was also switched off. When contacted, the call centre employees informed that she had left the university campus at 3 pm. The woman added that the security guard was also missing from his house and his phone was also not reachable. Suspecting him of abducting her daughter, she filed a complaint at Sadar Jagraon Police station on the same day.

The woman added that her husband returned from a tour on Sunday. After he came to know that his daughter had eloped, he ended his life. At the time of the incident, she had gone to Charik village of Moga seeking help from her sister-in-law (husband’s sister) to trace her daughter.

ASI Anwar Masih stated that the victim returned home after 15 days. Before ending his life, he made a call to his sister stating that he was feeling humiliated. When his family members rushed to the house, they were shocked to see him hanging from the ceiling fan. They rushed him to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The ASI added that an FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.