Karnataka microfinance agent allegedly harasses woman to sell daughters' kidneys to clear debt

In a shocking and distressing incident from Karnataka's Magadi town in Ramanagara district, a woman has alleged that she was harassed by a microfinance staffer to sell her daughters' kidneys to clear outstanding loans. According to The Times of India, the woman, Geetha, had previously sold one of her own kidneys to settle a portion of the debt. Now, she claims the loan recovery agents are attempting to drag her daughters into the illegal kidney trade. The micro finance agent in Karnataka forces a woman to sell the kidneys of daughters to replay loans. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

How it all started?

The trouble began after Geetha's husband, who had taken the loan, passed away in 2013. Struggling to support her two daughters and manage her finances, Geetha said she was approached by a man named Manjunath, also known as Manjanna, a long-time acquaintance from Magadi. Speaking to the publication, Geetha shared, "After my husband's death, I faced immense financial hardship. I couldn’t make ends meet while raising, educating, and planning the future of my daughters. During that time, Manjunath suggested I sell my kidney to repay the loans. He assured me that it was safe and that I could live with one kidney."

Unable to see another way out of her dire situation, Geetha said she reluctantly agreed to the idea. "About three years ago, I was taken to Bengaluru in a car. We went to a hospital in Yeshwantpur, where the recipient's wife met us at the entrance. I was taken inside, and my kidney was removed," Geetha recounted, adding that she was accompanied by a couple and Manjunath. For her kidney, she was given ₹2.5 lakh.

However, Geetha’s troubles did not end there. In recent weeks, Manjunath allegedly began pressuring her to return the money. When she refused, he reportedly demanded that she convince her daughters to sell their kidneys instead. "He started shouting at me and insisted that my daughters should sell their kidneys. I outright refused," Geetha said.

Geetha also alleged that this was not an isolated case. "He had similarly threatened another woman in Magadi, forcing her to sell her kidney, and he continues to harass her as well," she added.