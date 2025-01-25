Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru water supply board clarifies ownership after reports of building being illegally occupied

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Jan 25, 2025 01:07 PM IST

The controversy began when residents raised concerns about the building, originally constructed in 2002.

A building in Ambedkar Nagar, near Whitefield, previously reported as belonging to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and allegedly illegally occupied by private individuals, has been clarified to not be under BWSSB’s jurisdiction.

A BWSSB official confirmed receipt of the complaint but stated that when they visited the site, the rooms were found locked.
A BWSSB official confirmed receipt of the complaint but stated that when they visited the site, the rooms were found locked.

The board issued a written clarification stating that the building is not its property.

The controversy began when residents raised concerns about the building, originally constructed in 2002 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to house water pumps and support a ground-floor water tank.

The facility, which features two rooms above the tank intended for maintenance purposes, has reportedly been occupied by a group of private individuals running a real estate business for the past two years.

(Also Read: Consensual acts do not give man license to assault woman: Karnataka High Court)

Residents, including government school teacher Sonnappa T, had alleged that the occupiers broke into the building after the water tank ceased operations and began using the space for commercial purposes. Sonnappa had repeatedly urged both BWSSB and BBMP to take action to remove the unauthorized occupants, who are allegedly supported by a local goon.

A BWSSB official had earlier confirmed receiving complaints and stated that the rooms were locked during their site visit. However, with the recent clarification from BWSSB distancing itself from ownership, the matter now falls under the jurisdiction of the BBMP or other relevant authorities.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man, 33, dies after participating in clinical trial, family blames side effects: Report)

Man held for misusing mother’s credentials at BBMP office

Recently, another Bengaluru man, the son of a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) employee, was arrested, for allegedly misusing official e-Khata login credentials to manipulate property records.

The Police revealed that Naveen, who was unauthorized to access the BBMP system, had been fraudulently using his mother’s login credentials.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On