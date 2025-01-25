Bengaluru water supply board clarifies ownership after reports of building being illegally occupied

A building in Ambedkar Nagar, near Whitefield, previously reported as belonging to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and allegedly illegally occupied by private individuals, has been clarified to not be under BWSSB’s jurisdiction. A BWSSB official confirmed receipt of the complaint but stated that when they visited the site, the rooms were found locked.

The board issued a written clarification stating that the building is not its property.

The controversy began when residents raised concerns about the building, originally constructed in 2002 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to house water pumps and support a ground-floor water tank.

The facility, which features two rooms above the tank intended for maintenance purposes, has reportedly been occupied by a group of private individuals running a real estate business for the past two years.

Residents, including government school teacher Sonnappa T, had alleged that the occupiers broke into the building after the water tank ceased operations and began using the space for commercial purposes. Sonnappa had repeatedly urged both BWSSB and BBMP to take action to remove the unauthorized occupants, who are allegedly supported by a local goon.

A BWSSB official had earlier confirmed receiving complaints and stated that the rooms were locked during their site visit. However, with the recent clarification from BWSSB distancing itself from ownership, the matter now falls under the jurisdiction of the BBMP or other relevant authorities.

