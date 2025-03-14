Taxi driver’s wife gives influencer a one-star rating for her gym outfit: ‘Partner should not interfere’

Kerolay Chaves, a Brazilian influencer known for her curvy figure, was caught off guard after taking a taxi home from the gym. She had booked the ride through a rideshare app and noticed nothing unusual during the trip. However, once she reached home, she realised the driver had given her a one-star rating, which left her confused, reported the New York Post. Kerolay Chaves was shocked as she received a message from the driver’s wife through the app.(Instagram/@KerolayChaves)

Her surprise turned to shock when she received a message from the driver’s wife through the app.

According to Chaves, the woman regularly checks her husband’s rides and passenger ratings. She was apparently displeased with how Chaves was dressed during the ride.

“The woman explained that she didn’t like my outfit and that this was the reason for the negative rating,” Chaves said. “She said that she didn’t consider my clothing appropriate for a taxi ride.”

Chaves found the situation unsettling and questioned the wife’s involvement in her husband’s work.

“I didn’t expect this kind of reaction, especially from someone who doesn’t even know me,” she said, calling the behaviour “not healthy.”

“I don’t think a partner should interfere in the other person’s personal choices [or monitor their work].”

Despite her frustration, Chaves has decided not to take any action against the driver or the app.

“I don’t plan to file a formal complaint with the app because I know this situation is not about me, but about their relationship,” she explained.

Not her first encounter with criticism

This isn’t the first time Chaves has faced backlash over her clothing choices. She previously made headlines after being asked to leave a supermarket for wearing an outfit deemed too revealing.

“Just came from the supermarket and was bullied for wearing ‘too short clothes,’” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Some people looked with prejudice, others cursed me and, finally, I was kicked out of the site.”

Chaves called it “absurd” that women still face criticism for dressing how they want.

“Truth is, we go through it because we’re too hot, that’s all,” she added.

While some supported her, critics argued that her outfit was inappropriate for a public place, especially one where families shop with children.

“I think all these insults have more to do with the ‘hot woman phobia’ I face on a daily basis,” Chaves said.

