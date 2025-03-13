Neuroscientist-turned-OnlyFans model loses memory after freak motorcycle crash with pigeon

A neuroscientist turned OnlyFans model met with a freak accident and now has to live with memory loss due to a motorcycle crash caused by a bird. Mercedes Valentine’s has been a biker all her life but while out for a ride one day, the 25-year-old stunner hit a pigeon and broke her nose, skull, shoulder and four ribs laong with a smashed eye socket and shattered pelvis. After hitting a pigeon on her motorcycle, Mercedes Valentine faces life-changing memory challenges.(Instagram/mercedesthedancerxo)

Apart from her physical injuries, she also suffered from memory loss and now does not remember from a month before and thereafter. Before the devastating accident, Valentine claimed she was at the top of her career. She bought a house for over $900,000 and a brand-new Porsche Taycan Turbo costing $100,000.

Pigeon caused accident

A day before the accident, she was celebrating her parents’ 60th birthdays and retirement. When she left for home, she chose to ride her motorcycle instead of going in the car with everyone else. “I wasn’t being clever and was going very fast down a residential street where there was a pigeon on the lamppost above me. As I approached, it swooped down and not knowing what it was at the time, I tried to avoid it. But then it hit me head on and I swerved," she revealed.

Her bike crashed into a parked car and she was flung 260 feet into the air. When she was rushed to the hospital, she had lost over three litres of blood. “For the next two days, they hacked away at my face, stomach and pelvis, trying to stitch everything up. I’m basically half metal now because of all the pins and plates in me,” she said.

Forgot family, events

After her condition improved, she could only remember her boyfriend’s name but all her family members, friends and events were out of her memory.

“It was shocking and traumatising. I’d be at the gym, and someone would say hello and I’d have no clue who they were. I quickly had to come to terms with the fact that my memory was never coming back. Time is completely warped to me now. I forget what day or month it is regularly. My boyfriend has to give me a run every day of what I’ve got on, otherwise I’d forget," she said

She even tried to return to making content, but often received comments on her looks especially her bruised eyes and scars. “It was an unlucky coincidence, as if the pigeon had flown down a millisecond earlier or later, none of this would’ve happened,” she said.