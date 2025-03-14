Tech company founder offers 10-hour internship with no salary, faces backlash

A North Macedonia-based tech company founder has come under criticism after advertising an unpaid internship that many described as exploitative. Petar Ninovski, the founder of Brainster, an international ed-tech company, took to LinkedIn to post about a one-year “apprenticeship” that required graduates to work 8 to 10 hours a day, five days a week—without a salary. A tech firm's founder sparked outrage after posting an unpaid apprenticeship requiring long hours.(LinkedIn/Petar Ninovski)

Instead of a proper wage, Ninovski offered a $500 monthly stipend and the chance to work directly with him, the CEO of three multi-million-dollar companies. He acknowledged that the offer “sounds crazy” but framed it as a rare opportunity.

"Sounds crazy? it is."

"I’m offering a USD 0 first-year salary apprenticeship position (USD 500/month) where you will work 8 to 10 hours a day, 5 days a week. Sounds crazy? It is. But if you’re ready to put in the work, I’ll give you something no one else will: direct access to work with me as a CEO managing three multi-million-dollar companies," Ninovski stated in his post.

He further tried to validate the role by citing the success story of a former apprentice.

"Let me tell you a brief story. Five years ago, a 17-year-old named William Dodevski took this same leap. Today, he’s a key employee in one of our companies. He doesn’t need me anymore—he’s built his own path," he claimed.

Demanding role with no salary

The role, according to Ninovski, would involve shadowing him across his businesses, handling critical projects, and even assisting with startup investments. He assured applicants that they would not be given "meaningless tasks" but instead would be part of something "historical."

Check out the post here:

However, the internet did not share his enthusiasm. The post quickly went viral, with many calling out the CEO for what they saw as an attempt to exploit young professionals.

Social media backlash

Social media users did not hold back their criticism. One user commented, “So, basically, you want free labour under the guise of mentorship? This is exploitation, not an opportunity.”

Another wrote, “This is the kind of thing that keeps the job market broken. People deserve to be paid for their work.”

A third user sarcastically remarked, “Ah yes, work 10 hours a day for free and maybe, just maybe, you’ll be successful one day. Sounds like a dream... for the CEO.”