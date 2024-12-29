Menu Explore
Passenger’s chilling final message before horrifying South Korea plane crash revealed: ‘Should I say…’:

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 29, 2024 01:20 PM IST

South Korea plane crash: Reportedly, only two people – a man and a woman – were found alive. They are undergoing treatment.

South Korea plane crash: A catastrophic plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea reportedly resulted in the death of all passengers, barring two. According to the emergency officer, while landing at the airport in the southern South Korean city, the aircraft, returning from Thailand's Bangkok, caught fire. A video of the incident showing the plane skidding down the runway before slamming into a wall and exploding has surfaced online.

South Korea plane crash: Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft. (AFP)
South Korea plane crash: Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft. (AFP)

“Final words”

According to Reuters, News1 agency reported that a passenger on the aircraft texted a relative to say that a bird was stuck in the plane's wing. The person’s final words were reportedly, "Should I say my last words?"

“Completly destroyed”

The fire department issued a statement regarding the crash that claimed hundreds of lives. The department said, “The plane is almost completely destroyed, and identifying the deceased is proving difficult. The process is taking time as we locate and recover the remains.”

Reuters reported that, according to ministry data, it was one of the deadliest air accidents involving a South Korean airline in nearly three decades.

Jeju Air apologises

CEO Kim E-bae of the airline whose plane crashed issued an official statement on the company website. “First, we bow our heads in apology to everyone who has trusted Jeju Air. At approximately 9:03 AM on 29 December, flight 7C2216 from Bangkok to Muan caught fire while landing at Muan International Airport. Above all, we express our deepest condolences and apologies to the families of the passengers who lost their lives in this accident. At present, the cause of the accident is difficult to determine, and we must await the official investigation results from the relevant government agencies,” the CEO said in the statement.

“Regardless of the cause, as CEO, I feel profound responsibility for this incident. Jeju Air will do everything possible to manage this accident promptly and support the families of those aboard. We will also do our utmost to determine the cause of the accident in cooperation with the government. Once again, we pray for those who lost their lives in this accident and offer our deepest apologies to their bereaved families,” the statement further said.

