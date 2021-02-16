Specially-abled kid’s daily dance routine before school is a lesson on self-love
Need some positivity to start your day? Look no further because this Instagram clip of a little boy is here to brighten up your day. The video featuring Treg Wheeler, a specially-abled child, getting ready for his school has now struck a chord with netizens and may make you smile widely too.
“Every day before preschool Treg has a little dance party to get pumped for the day!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording shows Treg enjoying himself while checking out his outfit in front of a mirror. It is the most wholesome thing you’ll see today.
Take a look at the video:
Shared on February 3, the clip has garnered over 6.4 lakh likes and tons of comments. Netizens showered the comments section with love while praising Treg’s adorable happy. Others simply shared heart emojis to express their liking for the clip.
“Such an adorable baby! Also, absolutely love his OOTD,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love this! Isn’t confidence and self-love the best!” commented another. “He’s an adorable lil munchkin, we could all use his positive attitude,” said a third.
What do you think of this cute video?
