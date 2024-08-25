SpiceJet flight delay and overpriced food at Delhi's T1 airport leaves Redditor frustrated

A man who was all set to catch his flight from Delhi's Terminal 1 airport shared that he had the "worst flight experience" ever. Not only that, but he also complained about increasing food prices at the airport. The Redditor complained that the SpiceJet flight was delayed by an hour and later the passengers were asked to get down from the flight.

In his post, he began to explain that he reached the airport early in hopes of accessing the lounge. However, since it was under renovation, he had to eat at a different food store and claimed that they were "crazy overpriced". For instance, as per the Redditor, a cup of tea costs ₹200, coffee is priced at ₹300, rajma rice costs ₹400 and so on. He also posted that there was no place to sit and eat near the food stores.

Coming to his flight experience, he posted that his SpiceJet flight was delayed by an hour. Though, even after boarding the passengers had to wait an extra 30 minutes before the flight took off. (Also Read: 'I was suicidal': SpiceJet cabin crew alleges retaliation after raising mental health issues, airline reacts)

The Redditor then shared that at 12:30 pm, the passengers were requested to get off the flight as it would now take off at 2:45 pm.



This post was shared on August 25. Since being posted, it has gained more than 600 upvotes.



An individual wrote, "Are you travelling for the 1st time? These are pretty common rates at airports. T3 has a huge variety of food options, so you must have skipped that section and moved near your gate.

SpiceJet sucks, though; I always choose Indigo or Air India, even if it means paying a bit more. It sucks about the lounge, though, I didn't know it was under renovation."

Another person added, "Never travel with Spicejet, once my flight was scheduled to depart at 3:30 pm, it left at around 9:30 pm. From then on, I decided never to travel with this airline, even if it's the cheapest option available."

A third commented, "You should bring food from home instead of crying about food prices at the airport. Airport food is expensive all over the world. It's like coming to the beach and crying about sand."