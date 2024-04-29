Surat financial analyst's remarks on marrying highly educated working woman as ‘worst decision’ gets him trolled

A social media post by a man in Surat has stirred backlash after he declared that marrying highly educated working women would be "one of the worst decisions" anyone could make. Vijay Marathe, a stock market analyst, said such a woman is a “big red flag” X users hit back at the Surat man for his regressive take on educated, career-oriented women.(Representational image)

The controversial statement, posted on X (formerly Twitter), quickly went viral, garnering over four million views and quite predicably, sparking widespread outrage.

"Marrying highly educated working women will be one of the worst decisions you will ever make in your life. Big red flag," Marathe posted on X on Saturday.

See the Surat man's controversial post on X:

Many other users who saw the post condemned his views as regressive and deeply sexist, highlighting the importance of gender equality and the rights of women to pursue their careers and education without facing discrimination or judgment.

"You don’t have to worry about it because no highly educated woman will even consider you for a second," a fitness coach, whose X handle is called FittrwithKJ, told the Surat man.

"Not true in my opinion, it depends on person to person. My wife is well-educated and independent, but we respect each other equally. You should actually look for the character and mental health of a person, men and women, before marrying," another user, Michael Rupam Makhal, said.

"Tell me you're a weak insecure male without telling me you're a weak insecure male," user Karanbir Singh shot back at the man for the regressive remark.

Here are a few more post slamming the man:

Several men, however, agreed with the sexist statement, with one of them even declaring that “education makes a person greedy, selfish and non sacrificing”.

The markets analyst promptly re-shared the posts of the men supporting his views.