Swiggy wishes for 'Cheeku 2016 version' as Virat Kohli struggles against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli endured a tough start to his Champions Trophy campaign as he failed to make an impact in India's opening match against Bangladesh in Dubai. Walking in at a comfortable 69/1, Kohli struggled to find his rhythm and managed just 22 runs off 38 balls before falling to leg-spinner Rishad Hossain. His dismissal left fans disappointed as they had high expectations from the Indian batting maestro. Virat Kohli struggled vs Bangladesh, scoring 22 off 38. Swiggy reacted with a cheeky post recalling his 2016 form. (PTI)

Swiggy Instamart’s playful reaction

Following Kohli’s subdued performance, Swiggy Instamart’s official X (formerly Twitter) account joined the conversation with a witty response. Reacting to a post that read, "Virat Kohli dismissed for 22 in 38 balls," Swiggy Instamart wrote, "Heere moti main na chahu, main toh chahu Cheeku 2016 version." The post referenced Kohli's explosive batting form from 2016, a year when he dominated world cricket.

Check out the post here:

Swiggy’s throwback to Kohli’s childhood

This is not the first time Swiggy has playfully engaged with Kohli-related content. Earlier in 2024, on International Burger Day, Swiggy reshared a nostalgic childhood photo of Kohli enjoying a burger. The picture, originally posted by the cricketer in 2016, showed a young Kohli in a red checkered shirt, biting into a burger with a plate full of more in front of him.

Swiggy captioned the post, "Sometimes you eat one good burger and think about it for the rest of your life. Happy Burger Day," reminiscing about the cricket star’s younger days. Kohli’s original 2016 caption read, "Throwback to a time when I would eat everything. No wonder I turned into a chubby boy. Feasting on burgers in this."

Take a look here at the post:

India secures comfortable victory

Despite Kohli’s early departure, India comfortably chased down the target, thanks to the brilliance of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. Gill, in stellar form, notched his second consecutive ODI century, while Rahul provided steady support. The duo guided India to victory in 46.3 overs, securing a convincing six-wicket win over Bangladesh.