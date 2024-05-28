 A ‘chubby’ Virat Kohli enjoys burgers in adorable pic. Swiggy's throwback post on International Burger Day | Trending - Hindustan Times
A ‘chubby’ Virat Kohli enjoys burgers in adorable pic. Swiggy's throwback post on International Burger Day

ByHT Trending Desk
May 28, 2024 04:40 PM IST

International Burger Day 2024: Virat Kohli had shared the nostalgic photo of him feasting on burgers in his childhood. Swiggy revisited the old photo.

Swiggy on Tuesday celebrated International Burger Day by re-sharing a mega throwback photo from Virat Kohli's childhood, showing the young boy enjoying a burger.

Virat Kohli had shared this photo of his younger self enjoying burger. (X/@imVkohli)
Virat Kohli had shared this photo of his younger self enjoying burger. (X/@imVkohli)

“Sometimes you eat one good burger and think about it for the rest of your life. Happy burger day,” Swiggy said in its post on X (formerly Twitter), re-sharing the nostalgic photo the cricketing star had originally posted eight years ago.

In the photo Kohli shared in June 2016, his younger self, wearing a red checkered shirt, is seen biting into a burger, with a plate full of more burgers placed before him.

“Throwback to a time when I would eat everything. No wonder I turned into a chubby boy. Feasting on burgers in this,” Virat Kohli had written in his post on X in 2016.

Check out the post on X here:

American burger chain Burger King was among those who responded to Swiggy's post, plugging its own iconic Whopper burgers.

“And once you bite into a Whopper, you’ll forget about every other burger,” Burger King India wrote on X.

International Burger Day is celebrated annually to honour burger, one of the world's most beloved fast-food items.

Swiggy's rival Zomato also took to Instagram to post an offer on burgers, available to users only on International Burger Day.

(Also Read: Virat Kohli says this is the weirdest dish he has ever had)

Virat Kohli's diet

Virat Kohli, 35, is now extremely conscious of his diet and fitness regimen. He had revealed last year that 90 per cent of the food he eats is steamed.

“Ninety per cent of my food is all steamed, boiled. No masala. Only salt, pepper, and lime, that’s how I eat. I am not a big fanatic on taste… Salads, I'll enjoy with a bit of dressing every now and then,” he told Star Sports in an interview.

"Pan-grilled with a bit of olive oil or whatever it is. That's the most I go. I only eat dal. I would eat rajma, I would eat lobiya… As a Punjabi, can’t leave them”.

The former Team India skipper and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star said he can control his tastebuds and that most of the times, he knows “exactly what is going into" his body.

