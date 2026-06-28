Techie earning ₹12 LPA faces layoff dilemma, weighs ₹7 lakh severance against support role

A software developer with three years of experience has sought advice online after being caught in a difficult situation amid a mass layoff at his company. The techie said his team was heavily affected by the layoffs and he was given two choices by his manager, one involving a forced internal move and the other ending in job loss with severance. A techie with 3 years’ experience seeks advice after being forced to choose between severance and app support. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

(Also read: Company shuts India operations, lays off 150 employees over 9 pm call: ‘No severance')

Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “Hi everyone, I’m in a really tough spot and could use some advice from folks who have navigated this market recently. I’m a Software Developer with about 3 years of experience. My company is currently going through a mass layoff, and my team was heavily impacted. My manager gave me two options: Option 1 is to move to the Application/Production Support team. My official job title would technically remain "Software Developer," but my day-to-day work would shift entirely to production support, including handling tickets, debugging, and maybe some on-call work. Option 2 is to refuse the move and get laid off. My last working day would be July 30, and if I take this route, they will offer me a severance package of approximately ₹7 lakh. My CTC is ₹12 LPA. If I accept the ₹7 lakh severance, my notice period will be 30 days. What would be the best option for me?”

(Also read: ‘Developers are dime a dozen in Bangalore’: Firm asks techie to layoff 45 colleagues)

The post was shared with the title: “Mass layoff at my company (3 YOE). Should I take ~7L severance or accept a forced move to App Support?”

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