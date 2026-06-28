Techie earning ₹12 LPA faces layoff dilemma, weighs ₹7 lakh severance against support role
A techie facing mass layoffs asks if he should take ₹7 lakh severance or move to an app support role.
A software developer with three years of experience has sought advice online after being caught in a difficult situation amid a mass layoff at his company. The techie said his team was heavily affected by the layoffs and he was given two choices by his manager, one involving a forced internal move and the other ending in job loss with severance.
(Also read: Company shuts India operations, lays off 150 employees over 9 pm call: ‘No severance')
Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “Hi everyone, I’m in a really tough spot and could use some advice from folks who have navigated this market recently. I’m a Software Developer with about 3 years of experience. My company is currently going through a mass layoff, and my team was heavily impacted. My manager gave me two options: Option 1 is to move to the Application/Production Support team. My official job title would technically remain "Software Developer," but my day-to-day work would shift entirely to production support, including handling tickets, debugging, and maybe some on-call work. Option 2 is to refuse the move and get laid off. My last working day would be July 30, and if I take this route, they will offer me a severance package of approximately ₹7 lakh. My CTC is ₹12 LPA. If I accept the ₹7 lakh severance, my notice period will be 30 days. What would be the best option for me?”
(Also read: ‘Developers are dime a dozen in Bangalore’: Firm asks techie to layoff 45 colleagues)
The post was shared with the title: “Mass layoff at my company (3 YOE). Should I take ~7L severance or accept a forced move to App Support?”
Take a look here at the post:
Internet weighs in
The post drew several reactions from users, many of whom advised the techie to think carefully before making a decision in the current job market. One user wrote, “Take the support role for now and keep applying outside. Having a job is better than entering the market without one.” Another said, “Production support may not be ideal, but it can buy you time while you prepare for interviews.”
(Also read: Bengaluru man rethinks buying first home amid layoff fears: ‘30-year EMI means more risk’)
A third user shared a more cautious view and said, “ ₹7 lakh sounds good, but the market is unpredictable. Unless you already have strong leads, don’t resign without a backup.” Another commented, “If the role is completely non-development, set a strict timeline for yourself and switch as soon as possible.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More