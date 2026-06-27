Company shuts India operations, lays off 150 employees over 9 pm call: ‘No severance'

"One meeting, and it was over." This is how a software engineer described a sudden corporate restructuring that left 150 tech professionals jobless overnight. In a viral social media post, the former employee detailed how the engineering team in India was blindsided by an unexpected 9 PM Microsoft Teams call. Without any prior warning, the entire team was shut down, leaving workers completely cut off from their livelihoods. The company laid off the employees without any prior notice. (Representational image). (Pexels)

Highlighting their career at the company, the techie wrote that they joined the organisation as an intern and then became a full-time employee. They were associated with the company for nearly two years.

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“I had joined as a Software Engineering Intern, worked there for 7 months, and was fortunate to be converted to a full-time Software Engineer. In total, I spent around 1.8 years with the company, working as a Full Stack Developer on production applications using React, Node.js, Express, JavaScript/TypeScript, REST APIs, and databases.”

The techie claimed that, unlike other companies, the organisation didn’t even offer a severance package. “What made the situation even harder was that there was no severance or layoff package. One meeting, and it was over.”

The techie mentioned that, though the layoff came as a shock, they are grateful for what they learned during their time with the organisation and for the chance to work with “amazing teammates”.

“For those who've gone through layoffs before, how did you approach your job search? Any advice on getting back into the market, preparing for interviews, or staying motivated would be greatly appreciated. I'm also open to new opportunities and can join immediately, but my main reason for posting is to hear how others navigated a similar situation.”

While interacting with other Reddit users in the post’s comments section, the techie shared that the company shut down its operations in India and laid off the employees.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the company. This report will be updated when it responds.)

What did social media say? An individual wrote, “How come every company these days is avoiding severance pay when employees are literally struggling to pay rent? If companies are going bankrupt, it's fine, but most of them have money and are firing employees just because they can. Shouldn't everyone ask for a raise then? because with your current peanut salary, you don't know how long you can survive in this AI race.”

Another commented, “Severance is discretionary, but notice period salary is mandatory.” A third posted, “How are you open to joining immediately? No notice period??” The OP responded, “They shut down the company with immediate effect.”

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In another post about the same company, an employee alleged that the organisation removed the LinkedIn page and posts related to the India engineering team shortly after they were posted. At the time of writing this article, the company’s India LinkedIn page appeared inactive.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)