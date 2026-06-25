Laid-off software engineer opens village supermarket, says it now sees ₹50,000 daily turnover

Laid off from a software job, a young engineer in Sri Lanka has turned uncertainty into opportunity by opening a small village supermarket. What began as a response to sudden job loss has now grown into a steady local business serving his community. Software engineer turns layoff into village supermarket business. (LinkedIn/@Samitha Sulakkana)

The store is now reportedly earning a daily turnover of ₹50,000, reflecting how quickly it has found demand in the area.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Samitha Sulakkana. In the caption, he wrote: “A few months ago, I was affected by a major layoff at my company. Like many professionals, I suddenly found myself facing uncertainty about the future. As a software engineering graduate, I always envisioned my career in the technology industry. Software engineering is still my passion and I hope to remain connected to it. However, during that challenging period, I realised that opportunities do not always arrive in the form we expect. Instead of waiting for another opportunity, I decided to create one.”

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“In my village, there was no mini supermarket serving the local community. I saw both a need and a business opportunity, so I took a calculated risk and opened my own store. From the beginning, I wanted to do things differently. Rather than operating as a traditional shop owner, I used my technical background to improve the customer experience.”

“As my first step, I developed a simple online ordering system with Cash on Delivery, allowing customers to place orders conveniently from home.”

“Three months later, the business has grown to over ₹50,000 in daily turnover. More importantly, I have gained valuable insights by interacting with customers daily and understanding the needs of my community.”

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