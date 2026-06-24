Family opposed live-in relationship: Bengaluru engineer's chilling confession after triple murder

A 25-year-old software engineer accused of killing three members of her family in Bengaluru told investigators that years of restrictions on her personal life and opposition to her relationship with her live in partner drove her to commit the killings, according to police, who arrested her within 24 hours of the attack and are searching for her alleged accomplice. The woman was arrested near Puducherry within 24 hours of the crime, her partner remains absconding. (PTI/ Representative)

The woman was taken into custody near Puducherry railway station on Tuesday, while Kenneth, her partner, remains absconding. Police allege the pair carried out the killings inside the family's apartment at Sai Green Homes in Dominic Layout, Seegehalli, on Monday night before fleeing.

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Relationship at the centre of dispute Investigators say the case centres on a prolonged dispute between the accused and her family over her relationship with Kenneth. According to KR Puram Police Inspector N Sathish, the woman's mother strongly opposed the relationship and frequently reprimanded her over large bank loans she had taken.

"Shwetha has been arrested from Puducherry and is currently being questioned. Preliminary investigation suggests there were repeated disagreements between the accused and her parents regarding her personal life and relationship. We are collecting all evidence and verifying every aspect before drawing final conclusions. The motive behind the murder is mother Muthulakshmi always strongly opposing her relationship with her boyfriend Kenneth. She also abused Shwetha for availing a huge sum of loans from various banks. The search for co accused Kenneth is underway and special teams have been deployed," Inspector Sathish said.

Police said both the accused and Kenneth are engineering graduates employed by private firms and had been living together in a rented apartment for the past two months. Family members had objected to the arrangement, leading to frequent disputes.

Loans under scanner Investigators are also examining whether financial pressure played a role. According to police, the accused had accumulated liabilities, including loans amounting to nearly ₹30 lakh, and officers are assessing whether those financial obligations, together with the family conflict, contributed to the killings.

Diary entries being examined During a search of the apartment, police recovered a personal diary containing entries including "I am sad," "I am lonely," "Feeling loved," "I am depressed," and "I am superior." Investigators believe the diary could provide insight into the accused's state of mind and have sent it for further examination.

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How the killings occurred According to investigators, the mother was attacked first inside the apartment. The younger daughter was then fatally stabbed after attempting to intervene. The father, despite sustaining serious injuries, managed to run out of the apartment and seek help from neighbours before later dying in hospital.

Police said they have collected digital records, documents and witness statements while reconstructing the sequence of events and determining the role of each accused.

"Several pieces of evidence have been collected from the scene, including digital records, documents and witness statements. We are reconstructing the sequence of events and identifying the exact role played by each accused," Inspector Sathish said.