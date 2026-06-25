'I feel like we’re being watched': Cafe worker claims manager secretly recorded staff conversations

A cafe worker in England has claimed that their manager secretly records staff conversations through CCTV audio, sparking an online debate about workplace surveillance and privacy. The post, shared on Reddit, has drawn widespread reactions from users questioning whether such monitoring is legal or ethical in a customer facing environment. Worker claims secret audio recording through CCTV in workplace cafe. (Unsplash)

The worker described the work environment as uncomfortable and said they often feel closely monitored during shifts. According to the post, there were no visible notices for employees or customers and the practice was not mentioned in their contract.

(Also Read: Founder shares emotional toll of employee resignations: 'I didn't leave bed for 3 days')

Allegations of constant monitoring at workplace In the post, the worker wrote that the manager frequently listens to staff conversations and closely monitors employee behaviour through CCTV. They also claimed that colleagues believe the manager spends long hours reviewing footage and reacting to minor issues in real time.

The worker further alleged that a private conversation between them and a coworker about management style was later picked up through the CCTV system. After this, they claim their shifts were reduced. They also said that minor mistakes were often escalated, including screenshots from CCTV footage being used as evidence of poor performance.

The worker described the environment as feeling less like a cafe and more like a space under constant surveillance, adding that even casual conversations between staff appeared to be monitored.

The post read, “Manager secretly recording conversations and getting angry about what we say. I have been working at this cafe and honestly my manager is unhinged. From the very first day they snapped at me to put my phone away. Since then they have been watching us closely. There is CCTV in the cafe and I later found out it records audio too. We were never told about it and there are no notices either. It feels like we are being watched all the time.”

Take a look: