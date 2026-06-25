Founder shares emotional toll of employee resignations: 'I didn't leave bed for 3 days'

Employee resignations are often seen as a routine part of business, but for some founders, they can carry an emotional weight that rarely gets discussed. Rachna Baruah, founder of strategic communications firm Madchatter, has now shared an honest account of how losing employees affected her in the early days of building her company. The founder called entrepreneurship emotionally demanding. (Representational image/Google Gemini)

In a LinkedIn post, Baruah recalled the heartbreak she experienced when some of her first employees decided to leave for better opportunities. "As a founder, I still remember the heartbreak when my first few employees resigned. They had grown up, moved on to better opportunities and I was ecstatic for them," Baruah wrote.

However, she admitted that there was another side to the story that very few people saw. "But then the quiet flip side that nobody knows of was also that I didn't leave my bed for the next 3 days, face dug into my pillow, somewhere feeling like it was a reflection of me having failed somewhere. As a leader, as a boss, as a human (yes, overthink much?)," she wrote.

Looking back on nine years of entrepreneurship, she said that accepting resignations without taking them personally has been one of the hardest emotional skills she has had to develop. She said that she now understands that people eventually move on, but still makes an effort to stay in touch with former Madchatter employees.

"In the last 9 years though, this is one of the tougher and more painful muscles I have had to build - to take resignations from the team at face value and to acknowledge that people will eventually move on. I maintain friendships and try to stay involved with all ex-Madchatter folks, whether they like it or not," she wrote.

"I assumed by now I had developed somewhat of a rhino skin but some resignations still have the capacity to sucker punch you out of nowhere (despite all the therapy and 'healing') and throw you back to the uncertainty of the 25YO who saw her first flock out of the nest," she added.